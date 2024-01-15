Diners of the Olive Garden in Deptford, New Jersey may have been exposed to Hepatitis A after one of the restaurant's employees reportedly tested positive.



What is Hepatitis A?

Hepatitis Virus Thinkstock loading...

Hep A is a virus that can cause the liver to become infected. Symptoms of the illness including fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, and even jaundice (a yellowing of the skin and/or eyes), and can last up to two months, Centers for Disease Control reports.

A person can become exposed to Hepatitis A by consuming contaminated food or drink, according to the CDC. The virus can be detected in a stool sample.

Olive Garden Deptford Employee Tests Positive for Hep A

Olive Garden Deptford NJ Google Maps loading...

A food handler who worked at the Italian restaurant, located on Almonesson Road, between December 26th and December 31st has since tested positive, AOL reports.

What is the Danger if You Dined at Olive Garden in Deptford?

Those previously vaccinated against Hepatitis A and even those who are unvaccinated have very low risk of becoming ill, according to health officials in Gloucester County.

Vaccines are being made available to co-workers of the exposed Olive Garden Deptford employee.

Is it Safe to Eat at Deptford Olive Garden Now?

via GIPHY

The restaurant was reportedly re-inspected by Gloucester County Department of Health Wednesday and was given the all clear, but if you have questions, you're encouraged to call GCDOH at 856-218-4151.

