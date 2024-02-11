A burgeoning Hollywood actor with South Jersey roots is going to the Academy Awards.



Who is Dominic Sessa?

21-year-old Sessa was born in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, according to Courier Post, and also spent some time living in Egg Harbor Township and Ocean City before moving on to a Massachusetts prep school called Deerfield Academy and then pursuing his acting dreams in Hollywood.

His Resume

Sessa was reportedly cast for 'The Holdovers' while at Deerfield Academy, and other than stage work, this is first major acting debut and his first feature film role.

'The Holdovers'

The Holdovers starring Dominic Sessa and Paul Giamatti

Sessa is receiving heightened attention for a role in the Oscar-nominated 'The Holdovers'. He plays Angus Tully, a student who stays behind on campus during winter break and develops an unlikely relationship with a professor and a school cook. The film also stars Paul Giamatti and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

The film, directed by Alexander Payne ('Election', 'Sideways', 'The Descendants'), has racked up numerous nominations and awards already.

On Sunday, March 10th, 'The Holdovers' could be the underdog that takes the night's top prize at the 96th annual Academy Awards for Best Picture.

Remember His Name

29th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Dominic Sessa

Although he was left off of this year's Oscars Best Supporting Actor ballot, Dominic Sessa's portrayal of Angus Tully has already earned him more than a dozen other award nominations and won him a Critics Choice Award, putting him in an excellent position to win more high-profile Hollywood roles in the future.

In fact, Variety magazine, basically the Hollywood bible, named Sessa one of its '10 Actors to Watch' in its September 2023 issue.

I don't think this will be the last Academy Awards Dominic Sessa will attend. Remember his name as someone who's out in the movie world doing South Jersey proud.

Check your streaming services to watch 'The Holdovers' from the comfort of your home.

