They say, 'you can have too much of a good thing'. But another Bonesaw Brewing Co. in New Jersey? Yes, please!



Bonesaw is already hugely popular in South Jersey and now its reportedly taking its talents a bit north.

If you've ever visited either Bonesaw location, you know why everyone in Jersey deserves to have a taste. I swoon over their Pum-Queen during the fall and winter months. It's simply one of the greatest tasting pumpkin beers brewed ANYWHERE, vanilla-spice and complete with a cinnamon-sugared rim.

And their Queensicle orange-vanilla cream ale is to die for. In fact, all the beers on tap at Bonesaw are impressive, tasty, and consistently delicious.

Popular Craft Brewery Opening Third Location in New Jersey

Bonesaw's original brewery and tap room, its flagship location, is in Glassboro off Route 322 on the outskirts of Rowan University. I'd describe it as a true beer hall with a swanky, modern twist.

In 2023, Bonesaw introduced Pilot House, its second location at the Deptford Mall. Feels like a small-town airport terminal.

Both the Glassboro and Deptford Bonesaw breweries are gorgeous and super fun to hang out at.

Now, the folks at Bonesaw are expanding with a third craft brewery.

Where Will Bonesaw Brewing Co.'s Third Location Be?

New Jersey's third Bonesaw Brewing Co. will not be in Gloucester County like its other two. In fact, it won't even be in South Jersey!

Bonesaw's entering the Central Jersey landscape. The craft brewery will reportedly be coming soon to Freehold, New Jersey in Monmouth County, 42 Freeway reports.

According to 42 Freeway, Bonesaw Brewing Co. will take over a space at Freehold Raceway Mall once occupied by the home decor store Kirkland's.

The former store, 42 Freeway reports, will undergo a bit of renovation for Bonesaw to eventually feature a 4,800 square foot indoor tasting room, two outdoor seating areas, and larger windows.

