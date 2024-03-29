NJ teen’s book teaches more about the homeless than you ever knew

Ever wondered how people end up without a place to call home? Well, when Zac Levy was just 16, he decided to find out.

He started Project Unhoused, a mission to prevent homelessness and raise awareness about the struggles faced by America's homeless and those at risk of losing their homes.

And before you read this, I’m going to tell you that this is going to restore your faith in young people. Those of us who have been on this planet for long enough to see the changes in generational attitudes and characters love to hear a story like this.

For a whole year, Zac dove into the lives of the homeless, spending time in shelters and soup kitchens to really understand their challenges and see how he could help.

He then put all of his experiences into a book called "Project Unhoused". I highly recommend it if you want to have hope for the next generation.

Zac talked to folks living on the streets, learning about their experiences and the reasons behind their situations. Along the way, he realized that there were a lot of misconceptions about homelessness that needed to be cleared up.

His amazing and enlightening book Project Unhoused, tells the story of his exploration of the homelessness problem.

Project Unhoused isn't just about awareness, though. Zac and his team now provide a monthly stipend to some of the people he's interviewed, giving them a little extra help to get by.

When he's not busy with his humanitarian work, Zac's a student at High Technology High School in Lincroft, New Jersey. He's also into some pretty cool stuff, like studying particle physics and quantum computing at Rutgers University and doing research in neuroscience and biophysics at Princeton University.

Not too shabby.

Oh, and did I mention he's also dedicated to studying Judaic Studies with his Rabbis every morning and night? And when he's not hitting the books, you can find Zac on the tennis court or challenging someone to a game of chess.

Besides for the obvious admiration I now have for this teenager who felt compelled to embark upon an emotionally arduous task like this, I also have to say that I learned something from this book

So many of us have negative attitudes and misconceptions about the homeless. When you’re done with Project Unhoused, you will have more respect for the homeless men and women of our society. And realize that they’re not just numbers— they’re human beings. It could happen to you.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

