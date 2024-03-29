Young NJ man with possible autism missing for a month

🔴 New York State Police need help finding a young NJ man missing for a month

🔴 The 20-year-old may be on the autism spectrum, according to his mother

🔴 Police believe he took a bus to upstate New York on Feb. 29.

New York State Police is seeking the public’s help in locating a young New Jersey man, with possible autism who was been missing for one month.

According to police, Adam Ishak, 20, was last seen leaving his home on Rosebud Lane in Wharton.

He does not drive and does not have any identification, police said. Originally, authorities said he left a note for his family stating he was going to the airport and not to worry. His mother said he possibly has autism spectrum disorder, but it is undiagnosed.

Now, according to additional information they received, police believe Ishak boarded a bus from New York City to Sanarac Lake, New York on Feb. 29, around 7 a.m. It’s also possible that Ishak arrived in Sanarac Lake at 2:25 p.m. on the same date.

Police said Ishak is described as being 5 feet 8 inches, 120 pounds, with green eyes, and brown hair, and may be wearing a blue ski jacket.

Anyone who comes in contact with Ishak is asked to please contact the Rockaway Township Police Department at 973-625-4000.

