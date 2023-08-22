You've already got a good thing going, then you find out one of Taylor Swift's best friends wants to help celebrate his wedding at your restaurant and SHE'S coming! We tell you all about Black Whale, the restaurant at the Jersey Shore where Taylor dined.



Black Whale Bar & Fish House is getting national attention after it served as part of the wedding weekend festivities for Jack Antonoff, friend and producer of Taylor Swift.

Swifties stan Jack almost as much as Taylor. Just check out the scene they caused over the weekend at Black Whale, lol.

Never heard of it? For one thing, it's named after a boat that used to cruise the Little Egg Harbor Inlet.

Black Whale Bar & Fish House/Facebook Black Whale Bar & Fish House/Facebook loading...

Here are 10 more things to know about the restaurant located in the Beach Haven section of Long Beach Island.

