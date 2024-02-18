Rhythm & Spirits but make it Philly! We now know when the popular Atlantic City restaurant and bar will make its debut in the City of Brotherly Love.

Rhythm & Spirits at the Shore

Orange Loop in Atlantic City NJ Google Maps; Canva loading...

The OG Rhythm & Spirits is located along Tennessee Avenue just off the boardwalk in a part of Atlantic City that's become known as 'The Orange Loop'. FYI, 'The Orange Loop' is named for the orange properties section on the Monopoly game board.

Pasta at Rhythm & Spirits Atlantic City NJ Rhythm & Spirits/Facebook loading...

Rhythm & Spirits is known for its Italian/American-inspired, contemporary cuisine (Truffle Bucatini Alfredo), cocktails (The Ghost Gimlet; Local 609), live music, and one of the sexiest, hippest vibes in all of A.C. It offers true nightlife.

Rhythm and Spirits Cocktails Rhythm & Spirits/Facebook; Canva loading...

More of a Good Thing

via GIPHY

The team behind Rhythm & Spirits have decided not to keep the good thing it's got going to just the Jersey Shore. Soon, restaurateur Mark Callazzo and food & beverage expert Lee Sanchez will expand the restaurant and bar into Philadelphia. Philly is absolutely perfect place for a second location. A Rhythm & Spirits only makes sense there, and it will fit right into the Center City landscape.

In a statement to the press (provided by Lisa Johnson Communications), Sanchez said, "Our Philadelphia customers who have shore homes here have been telling us how much they wish we had a second location in Philadelphia. So, we are really thrilled to open our doors this winter and bring our ‘A.C. Famous’ Rhythm & Spirits in Center City’s world-class culinary scene.”

Philly or Bust This Spring

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA downtown at city hall. SeanPavonePhoto/Thinkstock loading...

The official update came this week that Rhythm & Spirits Atlantic City in Philadelphia is expected to open to the public during the upcoming spring season.

Classic Cake Bakery & Cafe at Suburban Station Philly Google Maps loading...

The Philly location will be located at Suburban Station at 16th and JFK Blvd., taking over the former Classic Cake Bakery & Cafe.

A Sweeter Side

via GIPHY

Rhythm & Spirits Philly will reportedly be double the size of the establishment in Atlantic City, and feature a speakeasy dubbed '32 Chocolate' offering craft desserts, cocktails, candy bars and more.

