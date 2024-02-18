Atlantic City, NJ Restaurant Rhythm and Spirits Announces Opening of Philly Location
Rhythm & Spirits but make it Philly! We now know when the popular Atlantic City restaurant and bar will make its debut in the City of Brotherly Love.
Rhythm & Spirits at the Shore
The OG Rhythm & Spirits is located along Tennessee Avenue just off the boardwalk in a part of Atlantic City that's become known as 'The Orange Loop'. FYI, 'The Orange Loop' is named for the orange properties section on the Monopoly game board.
Rhythm & Spirits is known for its Italian/American-inspired, contemporary cuisine (Truffle Bucatini Alfredo), cocktails (The Ghost Gimlet; Local 609), live music, and one of the sexiest, hippest vibes in all of A.C. It offers true nightlife.
More of a Good Thing
The team behind Rhythm & Spirits have decided not to keep the good thing it's got going to just the Jersey Shore. Soon, restaurateur Mark Callazzo and food & beverage expert Lee Sanchez will expand the restaurant and bar into Philadelphia. Philly is absolutely perfect place for a second location. A Rhythm & Spirits only makes sense there, and it will fit right into the Center City landscape.
In a statement to the press (provided by Lisa Johnson Communications), Sanchez said, "Our Philadelphia customers who have shore homes here have been telling us how much they wish we had a second location in Philadelphia. So, we are really thrilled to open our doors this winter and bring our ‘A.C. Famous’ Rhythm & Spirits in Center City’s world-class culinary scene.”
Philly or Bust This Spring
The official update came this week that Rhythm & Spirits Atlantic City in Philadelphia is expected to open to the public during the upcoming spring season.
The Philly location will be located at Suburban Station at 16th and JFK Blvd., taking over the former Classic Cake Bakery & Cafe.
A Sweeter Side
Rhythm & Spirits Philly will reportedly be double the size of the establishment in Atlantic City, and feature a speakeasy dubbed '32 Chocolate' offering craft desserts, cocktails, candy bars and more.
