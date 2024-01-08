American Eagle Rumored to Be Pulling Out of Mays Landing, NJ Mall

There may soon be another vacant space inside a shopping mall in Mays Landing. Gossip is swirling that American Eagle may be leaving.

American Eagle, located on the upper level of Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, occupies quite a large space.

But come February, the store could be empty.

The speculation is based on an unconfirmed report, but here's what I've heard.

An employee of the location, who wished to remain anonymous, told me over New Year's weekend that she's in the process of looking for another job because she and other employees were recently informed that American Eagle inside Hamilton Mall has not renewed its lease and will close at the end of January.

If that ends up being accurate, American Eagle, best known for its jeans and hoodies, will join other retailers who've either closed at Hamilton Mall in recent years or gone out of business entirely, like Charlotte Russe.

Garage, Francesca's, and Loft departed in years past, and department stores like Sears and JCPenny have disappeared from the mall, leaving only Macy's.

If American Eagle indeed departs Mays Landing, devotees will have to travel to Tanger Outlets in Atlantic City or Deptford Mall locally to see American Eagle merchandise in person, or order online.

I reached out to American Eagle's corporate office, AEO Management Co., looking for confirmation about the future of the Mays Landing location but had not received a response by the time I published this story.

If you know anything for certain, feel free to reach out.

