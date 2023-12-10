Will Absecon Meeting Clear the Air on County Landfill Odor?

A town hall meeting will be held early next year to address Abseon residents' ongoing concerns about the odor from the county landfill.

ACUA Sets Absecon Town Hall Meeting About Landfill Odor

Absecon residents will have a chance to talk to representatives from the ACUA about their ongoing concerns about odors from the county landfill at a town hall meeting set for 6:30 pm on Jan 11th, 2024.

Is the Smell From the Land Fill Really All That Bad?

Locals have been complaining about the smell from the county landfill in Absecon and parts of Galloway Township for years. Many people say the problem has gotten worse lately. A friend from the area told me, "If the wind is blowing in the wrong direction -- it's awful -- and, you'll smell it all day."

Who Planned This Town Hall Meeting?

Absecon Council President Nick LaRotonda posted about the meeting on the Absecon community page...

"I am happy to announce that the town hall meeting with the ACUA regarding the ongoing landfill odor issue will take place on Thursday, January 11th at 6:30 PM at Absecon City Hall. This town hall will provide Absecon residents the opportunity to hear directly from the ACUA management team and voice their concerns. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the ACUA for agreeing to participate in this meeting. Spread the word and make sure to save the date!

What Can the ACUA Do About the Land Fill Smell?

That remains to be seen, but, one company's website -- Atmos Technologies-- says that you can eliminate any landfill smells, no matter how bad they are.

The Absecon town hall meeting should be an interesting, and, hopefully, air-clearing meeting on January 11th.

