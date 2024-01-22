The Red, White, and Brew Fest is coming to NJ

Get ready to be patriotic and have a few adult beverages over the Presidents Day weekend this year as the Red, White, and Brew Fest takes over the Cure Arena in Trenton.

The event is on Feb. 17 from 1-5 p.m.

The event themes itself around American history, honoring our founding fathers, and Presidents' Weekend. This theme is reflected in the decorations, music, and even some of the beer names!

Over 50 styles of beer are available from featured craft breweries, wineries, and spirits, offering a chance to discover new favorites or savor tried-and-true classics.

The fest isn't just about quenching your thirst. There is live music by Nine Deeez Nite, interactive games and contests to keep things lively, and even a chance to party with "good old George Washington" himself (well, maybe a costumed actor!).

According to the event’s website:

In the late 1750’s, George Washington inscribed a recipe “to make small beer” in the notebook he carried as colonel of the Virginia Militia during the French and Indian war. That’s right - our founding father made a pretty revolutionary pint!

Some of the rules of the event:

🔴 This is a 21+ event. All attendees must be at least 21 years of age and present a valid photo ID. ID checks will begin 30 minutes to doors opening.

🔴 The last pour will be 30 minutes prior to the event’s end time. No beverages will be poured after this point.

🔴 Attendees may not leave with any alcoholic beverages; no exceptions will be made.

🔴 Beer vendors subject to change.

🔴 1 pretzel necklace allowed into the event per patron. Necklaces will also be available for purchase.

I didn’t know what a pretzel necklace was, but apparently it is a literal necklace made of pretzels; the pretzels are used to clear the palate between tastings.

