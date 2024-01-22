We know New Jersey loves Chick-fil-A. It’s already been determined to be the Garden State’s favorite fast food. But even if you feel they cheated you?

Some people in Georgia felt that way and filed a class action lawsuit over what they believed was a delivery scam. The settlement affects New Jersey.

It involved delivery orders placed through their Chick-fil-A One App or their website. They were boasting that the delivery was free. It kind of was and it kind of wasn’t.

The delivery itself may have been free but consumers figured out that menu items had their prices increased when they were going out for a “free” delivery.

An example given in a story on nj.com was a 30-piece chicken nuggets costing between $5 and $6 more if they were a delivery order. The chain wasn’t going out of their way to point that out, either. People cried foul and took it to federal court.

The class action was settled without Chick-fil-A admitting anything wrongdoing and now you might be eligible for a $29.95 gift card. (They’re also agreeing to put disclaimers regarding higher menu prices when ordered for delivery.)

If you ordered delivery through their app or website between Nov. 1, 2019 and April 30, 2021 from any Chick-fil-A in New Jersey you qualify. Other states include California, Georgia, Florida and New York. They should have emailed you but in case you qualify and weren’t notified you can file a claim through this link.

You don’t want to wait on this though because the deadline is February 15, 2024. And you may or may not want to use your gift card on a delivery.

And definitely not on Sunday.

