What to Do Now to Be an Ocean City Lifeguard This Summer

The Ocean City Beach Patrol is planning to hold a tryout for new lifeguards in June 2024 and is also hiring new seasonal EMTs for this summer.

Although dates have yet to be announced for this year's tryouts, now is the time to get a physical and fill out the physical portion of the online paperwork so you are ready to go for this summer!

Detailed information is on the ocnj.us website

Complete this contact info sheet to receive updates and information about the June 2024 OCBP lifeguard test.

A physical is required before you can participate in the test: physical form.

The competitive test for the lifeguard tryouts includes a 500-meter ocean swim, a 500-meter ocean paddleboard, a one-half-mile beach run, a 500-meter erg, and a surf dash.

You must turn 16 by July 15th, 2024, and complete an interview and a physical examination to qualify.

Candidates under 16 years of age are not eligible to begin work as a lifeguard until their 16th birthday. Candidates under 16 may be offered a position in Rookie School, according to Ocean City's website.

Lifeguards planning on returning for the 2024 season should go to the Ocean City webpage to fill out the employment information.

The Ocean City Beach Patrol will also be hiring seasonal EMTs for 2024.

Ocean City EMTs respond to a variety of medical calls and other public service assignments.

The OCBP EMS Division is looking for EMTs who can command medical scenes, work side-by-side with our lifeguards to effectively treat patients, and communicate effectively with dispatch and other first responder agencies.

See more information and upload your resume to the ocnj.us website.

