It's time for a weekend of partying as we celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Here's a list of Irish Pubs in South Jersey.

As always, when you party this weekend, plan accordingly. No party is worth a DUI or accident.

In Margate, Maynard's Cafe should be near the top O' your list. Located on Amherst Ave in Margate City, this family-owned restaurant has been around since 1952. Maynard's made the list of the top 10 restaurants in Margate City by Trip Advisor. Each year, they're known for creating a great St. Patrick's Day vibe. (609) 822-8423

The Irish Pub in Atlantic City is another good option. It's now open 24/7. It's located at St. James Place on the boardwalk in Atlantic City. When you step into The Irish Pub, you'll find some cool Irish art, memorabilia, and a big St. Paddy's party. (609) 344-9063.

Tennessee Beer Hall Atlantic City The party continues this weekend with live music with Ned Ryerson rocking out 8p-11p. TBH is well-known for its outstanding beer selection. (609) 541-4099.

Carney's Cape May will kick things off with their Beef and Beer fundraisers on Friday at 6, followed by their annual Beer Olympics at 10. On Saturday, they host a 5k Run and 1 Mile family walk at 11 and a Polar Plunge at 12:30. (609) 884-4424.

Anglesea Pub in North Wildwood Its live music on Saturday 1-5 with John OÇallaghan. Anglesea Pub features a great selection of authentic Irish pub fare, perfectly poured Guinness & a great Irish whiskey selection. (609) 729-1133.

Josie Kelly's Somers Point has 3 bars and a huge banquet room that plays host to various bands and DJs. Josie Kelly's has gone to great pains to create a true Irish Pub. Whether you want a raucous experience or something more intimate, you won't be disappointed. (609) 904-6485.

Of course, if you're not into corned beef and cabbage, check out these places for great wings...

