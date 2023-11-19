This Cozy NJ Hallmark Christmas Town Is Just An Hour’s Drive

If you are looking for a quaint Hallmark movie-like getaway this holiday season to a cozy town about an hour's drive from Atlantic City, I have just the place.

Visit New Jersey's heartland, Salem City

The city of Salem was originally laid out in 1675, so the town really has the feeling of a bygone Christmas era. Salem is one of the oldest permanent English-speaking settlements in the Delaware Valley.

When's the Best Time During the Holidays to Visit Salem?

Saturday, Dec 2nd is the 36th annual Yuletide Tour of Historic Salem, NJ, showcasing many historic houses and architectural styles from Colonial, Victorian, and Colonial Revival style houses. Tickets are $15 in advance. You can see photos of one beautiful home below.

What Else Can We See and Do in Salem?

Tour a cabin that is an exact replica of the ones built by the first Swedish settlers in Salem in the 1600s, along with churches, and other historic sites. Take a ride with Santa on the Woodstown Central Railroad, watch a Revolutionary War reenactment, and enjoy strolling carolers, vendors, and pop-up shops.

Start your day at the Salem Magic of Christmas Parade along Broadway at 11 AM, and end it at the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6:30 PM at the Old Courthouse.

There are several restaurants and eateries in Salem and a few shops and antique stores.

Are There Nice Places to Stay in Salem?

I did some investigating on places to stay overnight and found some interesting options. There's a riverside cabin Airbnb that looks cute and a couple of larger homes, including a hunting lodge dating back 300 years. There are B&Bs and hotels in close driving distance.

