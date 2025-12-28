Don't you love the Food Network?

Me, too.

What I like even more is when I see a restaurant I have been to or have heard of being featured. It doesn't happen all the time, but it does happen.

South Jersey Restaurants on The Food Network

Here's proof. We put together a gallery of every South Jersey restaurant that's been featured on the Food Network over the years.

This is quite a collection of wonderful restaurants from around the area. Some of them are fine dining establishments, such as George's Place in Cape May, and some are as casual as it gets, like Maui's Dog House in Wildwood. Most are somewhere in between.

Guy Fieri Likes South Jersey Food

What they all have in common is delicious food and an original presentation.

I feel like every few months Guy Fieri makes an appearance at some South Jersey restaurant.

If our restaurants are preferred by the king of Flavor Town, they have to be amazing, right?

Because of Guy's love of South Jersey, most of these South Jersey restaurants were featured on Guy Fieri's show, Drive-ins, Diners, and Dives, but others made an appearance on Bite This With Nadia G or The Best Thing I Ever Ate.

I haven't eaten at all of them yet, but after seeing the tempting dishes in these photos, I want to.

If you're looking for somewhere new to eat, you may want to take a look at this list to get some ideas.

Here's our local Food Network Famous eateries, Every South Jersey Restaurant That's Been Featured on The Food Network.

