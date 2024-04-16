South Jersey Has Six ‘Million-Dollar’ Communities

Zillow has published an analysis of America's million-dollar neighborhoods, and New Jersey has 49 of them, the third highest in the nation.

Six of the million-dollar communities are in South Jersey.

What is a Million-Dollar Community?

As the name implies, million-dollar communities are cities or towns where the typical home is worth $1 million or more. According to Zillow, there are 550 of them across the USA, 59 more than a year ago, when home value losses brought the number down briefly.

The new analysis shows that New Jersey has 49 $ 1 million cities in 2024, compared with 35 in 2023.

NJ's 14 new “million-dollar” communities are all in North Jersey, while the six “million-dollar” communities in South Jersey were all on the list in 2023.

Which Places Have the Most Million-Dollar Communities?

California has the most “million-dollar” communities, 210 in 2024, up from 198 last year and more than the next five states collectively.

New York has the second-highest number at 66. It gained 12 from last year.

The New York City metro area has the most million-dollar cities with 106 — 24 more than a year ago. San Francisco is next with 69, followed by Los Angeles with 63.

Which South Jersey Towns Are Million-Dollar Communities?

All six South Jersey million-dollar communities are Shore towns

Longport is the only million-dollar town in Atlantic County, with a typical home value of $1,221,599. The other five are all in Cape May County.

- Sea Isle City is next with a typical home value of $1,298,354

- Strathmere has a typical home value of $1,399,744

- Cape May Point has a typical home value of $1,383,168

The other two towns are technically two million-dollar communities.

- Stone Harbor has a typical home value of $2,280,048

- Avalon has the highest average home value in South Jersey at $2,467,332

