Full disclosure: Tony's Baltimore Grill is one of my favorite South Jersey pizza places. Every time I'm in their Ducktown, Atlantic City neighborhood, I buy two or three pizzas and rush home to my happy family to chow down.

Their pizza is delicious -- if you've never tried it, you really are missing out.

But the pizza at Tony's Baltimore Grill is not the reason I feel they are deserving of our applause and congratulations today.

It's the offer they have made to help people who would struggle to pay for a Tony's pizza.

Tony's Baltimore Pizza Steps Up for SHAP Kids

As thousands in South Jersey wait to see if SNAP benefits will stop this weekend and wonder what they will do to make up the difference, Tony's Baltimore Grill wants it to be known that even if you can't afford a meal, they will always be willing to give one to your hungry child.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — more commonly known as SNAP, or food stamps — is a key benefits program that serves more than 72,000 people in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland counties.

Now, the government shutdown is threatening to suspend benefits, raising concerns over where these people who rely on the program will turn to for food.

One of Atlantic City's best-known businesses is stepping up to make sure no kids go hungry in its town.

Tony's Baltimore Grill posted this note on its Facebook page on Thursday.

TBG PSA: Nov 1 - any families w/SNAP can show card and get as many free kids meals as needed. idgaf who you voted for- no kid will go hungry on our 48 blocks.

In the caption above the post, Tony's wrote these words.

Kids should always be off limits. Pull up to the joint for as many kids meals as needed* one meal per child, child must be present. No charity, just being decent human beings.

This is the exact right position for any good business or caring person to take. I applaud Tony's Baltimore Grill for feeling this way and acting on it.

The Holiday Food Drive

This weekend, I will be out on the first stop of Lite 96.9's Holiday Food Drive, benefitting the Community Food Bank of New Jersey - Southern Branch. We will be collecting food outside the ShopRite of Hammonton from 10 am 'til noon on Saturday.

I feel the same way about my radio community in South Jersey that Tony's Baltimore Grill feels about Atlantic City.

It is unacceptable for children to be going hungry while politicians play games.

The Community Foodbank of New Jersey - Southern Branch estimates that 13.6% of people in South Jersey face hunger.

18.7% of kids in those South Jersey counties face hunger.

Over 70,000 people are food insecure, including more than 20,000 children, with Cumberland County having the state's highest rate of food insecurity.

Without help from sources like SNAP benefits or the aid of the food bank, they almost certainly will go hungry.

Please help us with Lite 96.9's Holiday Food Drive, or do something to help your neighbors in need on your own.



