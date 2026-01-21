2026 is beginning much like 2025 ended.

It is tough sledding for many chain restaurants, including some we are fond of here in New Jersey.

Not even a month into the new year, several fast-food and casual chain restaurants with New Jersey locations have announced plans to downsize, weeding out locations they consider to be poor performers.

Here's a look at three chain restaurants in danger of shutting down some New Jersey locations in 2026, according to FinanceBuzz.

Denny's

In 2025, the American diner chain famous for comfort meals like Moons Over My Hammy and the Grand Slam breakfast announced plans to close 70 to 90 locations in 2025, on top of 2024 closures, and then sold itself to a private equity company.

Sales at Denny's took a 2.9% dip in the third quarter of 2025.

By my count, Denny's has six restaurants left in New Jersey, with one of them just down the road from the radio station.

I hope it's not true, but Denny's could be doing more downsizing in NJ in 2026.

Red Robin

Red Robin, the chain with the Bottomless Steak Fries and the tasty gourmet burgers, started the year by announcing it will close one of its New Jersey locations, the Clifton location, before the end of January.

That leaves seven New Jersey locations: Mays Landing, Vineland, Deptford, Cherry Hill, Hamilton Township in Mercer County, Brick, and South Plainfield.

Red Robin plans to close 70 locations over the next five years as it repays debt.

Wendy's

Wendy's, which has 20 New Jersey restaurants, has announced it will be closing hundreds of locations through 2026. That news comes after closing 140 locations before this in an attempt to boost performance and profitability.

FinanceBuzz reports that CEO Ken Cook says it's because these underperforming locations were not elevating the brand.

The company, facing declining sales, plans to close 5 to 7% of its roughly 6,000 restaurants as part of its "Project Fresh" turnaround plan, which would impact 200-350 locations nationwide.

Project Fresh? I don't think I like it when the folks in charge come up with a cutesy name for closing restaurants.

