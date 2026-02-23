A popular New Jersey discount retailer is now offering customers "crazy deal" gift cards for rolled coins.

Ocean State Job Lot has announced the return of its limited edition "Crazy for Coins" promotion, which gives customers the chance to exchange their rolled coins for store gift cards and an additional "Crazy Deal" gift card.

U.S. Coin Shortage

As people have changed their spending habits and coin production has been cut back, many retailers have found it hard to make change for customers paying in cash.

Last August, we learned that the U.S. Mint produced its last batch of pennies, leading many retailers to try promotions encouraging customers to exchange their pennies for store credits.

Ocean State Job Lots' "Crazy for Coins" is one of the more aggressive coin promotions.



Free Gift Cards For Turning in Rolled Coins

The coin promotion, which is available exclusively to members of the Job Lot Insiders, will give customers who use at least $10 worth of rolled coins for an Ocean State Job Lot gift card a "Crazy Deal" gift card equal to 40% of their gift card amount.

For example, customers who use $10 in rolled coins for a gift card will receive a $4 gift card; those who get a $50 gift card will receive a $20 gift card; and those who get a $100 gift card will receive a $40 gift card.

You can join the Job Lot Insider Club for free online or at any store location.

Ocean State Job Lot Locations

New Jersey Ocean State Job Lots stores are in Barnegat, Cape May, Clinton, Deptford, Franklin Park, Freehold, Holmdel, Mays Landing, Somers Point, South Plainfield, and Sparta.

