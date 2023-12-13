NJ Most Wanted Escapees: The Best of 2023
Over the last 12 months, we've presented a series of mugshots of felons who have escaped custody of the New Jersey Department of Corrections. This time around, we present a year-end review of some of New Jersey's wanted felons who have escaped custody.
We remind you that if you have any information about the whereabouts of any of these individuals, you should never approach them yourself. Call 9-1-1 and you can submit your tips anonymously. The subjects in this report should be considered armed and dangerous.
Kelvin Gerrard Tyler Birthdate: September 23, 1989
Ethnicity: Black Sex: Male
Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
Height: 5'11" Weight: 210
Offenses:
1 count of 2C:15-1*1 Robbery /1,
2 counts of 2C:15-1*1 Robbery /1
Benjamin Delcerro Birthdate: May 13, 1954
Ethnicity: Hispanic Sex: Male
Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
Height: 5'5' Weight: 140
Offenses:
1 count of 2C:18-2 Burglary-Armed or Causes Injury
Stonwin E. Gouche Birthdate: February 6, 1993
Ethnicity: Black Sex: Male
Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
Height: 6' Weight: 140
Offenses:
1 count of 2C:11-4B1*2 Manslaughter-Reckless /2
1 count of 2C:29-2A2*4 Resisting Arrest-Eluding: Risk to Othrs/4
1 count of 2C:35-10A*3 CDS/Possession /3
Oderi Y Caldwel Birth Date: February 9, 1980
Ethnicity: Black Sex: Male
Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
Height: 6' Weight: 220
Offenses:
1 count of 2C:15-1*1 Robbery /1
1 count of 2C:12-1.2*3 Endangering an Injured Victim *3
1 count of 2C:12-1B*2 Assault/Aggravated /2
1 count of 2C:15-1*1 Robbery /1
Dustin A Jeandron Birthdate: October 12, 1983
Ethnicity: White Sex: Male
Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue
Height: 5'9' Weight: 205
Offenses:
1 count of 2C:29-2B*2 Resist Arrst-Elude: Op/MV-Create risk /2
1 count of 2C:20-3A*3 Theft/Unlaw.Taking/Disp-Movable Prop. /3
1 count of 2C:20-3*3 Theft by Unlawful Taking/Disposition /3
1 count of 2C:18-2A1*3 Burglary-Enter Structure /3
ATEF BIKHIT Birthdate: April 25, 1964
Ethnicity: White Sex: Male
Hair: Black Eyes: Unknown
Height: 6'1' Weight: 140
Offenses:
Agg. Assault/Unlawful Possession of a Weapon/Abuse of a Child
TEDJO SANTOSO Birthdate: March 17, 1966
Ethnicity: Asian Sex: Male
Hair: Black Eyes: Unknown
Height: 6'2' Weight: 180
Offenses:
Swindling and Cheating
NEETU RANI Birthdate: July 7, 1980
Ethnicity: Asian/Pacific Islander Sex: Female
Hair: Black Eyes: Unknown
Height: 5'3' Weight: 155
Offenses:
Kidnapping
Cold Cases: South Jersey's Unsolved Murders & Mysteries
Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis
Cold Case: Four Women Found Dead in West A.C. in 2006
Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis