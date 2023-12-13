Over the last 12 months, we've presented a series of mugshots of felons who have escaped custody of the New Jersey Department of Corrections. This time around, we present a year-end review of some of New Jersey's wanted felons who have escaped custody.

We remind you that if you have any information about the whereabouts of any of these individuals, you should never approach them yourself. Call 9-1-1 and you can submit your tips anonymously. The subjects in this report should be considered armed and dangerous.

Photo: New Jersey Department of Corrections Photo: New Jersey Department of Corrections loading...

Kelvin Gerrard Tyler Birthdate: September 23, 1989

Ethnicity: Black Sex: Male

Hair: Black Eyes: Brown

Height: 5'11" Weight: 210

Offenses:

1 count of 2C:15-1*1 Robbery /1,

2 counts of 2C:15-1*1 Robbery /1

New Jersey Department of Corrections New Jersey Department of Corrections loading...

Benjamin Delcerro Birthdate: May 13, 1954

Ethnicity: Hispanic Sex: Male

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Height: 5'5' Weight: 140

Offenses:

1 count of 2C:18-2 Burglary-Armed or Causes Injury

Photo: New Jersey Department of Corrections Photo: New Jersey Department of Corrections loading...

Stonwin E. Gouche Birthdate: February 6, 1993

Ethnicity: Black Sex: Male

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Height: 6' Weight: 140

Offenses:

1 count of 2C:11-4B1*2 Manslaughter-Reckless /2

1 count of 2C:29-2A2*4 Resisting Arrest-Eluding: Risk to Othrs/4

1 count of 2C:35-10A*3 CDS/Possession /3

Photo: New Jersey Department of Corrections Photo: New Jersey Department of Corrections loading...

Oderi Y Caldwel Birth Date: February 9, 1980

Ethnicity: Black Sex: Male

Hair: Black Eyes: Brown

Height: 6' Weight: 220

Offenses:

1 count of 2C:15-1*1 Robbery /1

1 count of 2C:12-1.2*3 Endangering an Injured Victim *3

1 count of 2C:12-1B*2 Assault/Aggravated /2

1 count of 2C:15-1*1 Robbery /1

Photo: New Jersey Department of Corrections Photo: New Jersey Department of Corrections loading...

Dustin A Jeandron Birthdate: October 12, 1983

Ethnicity: White Sex: Male

Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue

Height: 5'9' Weight: 205

Offenses:

1 count of 2C:29-2B*2 Resist Arrst-Elude: Op/MV-Create risk /2

1 count of 2C:20-3A*3 Theft/Unlaw.Taking/Disp-Movable Prop. /3

1 count of 2C:20-3*3 Theft by Unlawful Taking/Disposition /3

1 count of 2C:18-2A1*3 Burglary-Enter Structure /3

Photo: Atlantic County Sheriff's Office Photo: Atlantic County Sheriff's Office loading...

ATEF BIKHIT Birthdate: April 25, 1964

Ethnicity: White Sex: Male

Hair: Black Eyes: Unknown

Height: 6'1' Weight: 140

Offenses:

Agg. Assault/Unlawful Possession of a Weapon/Abuse of a Child

Photo: Atlantic County Sheriff's Office Photo: Atlantic County Sheriff's Office loading...

TEDJO SANTOSO Birthdate: March 17, 1966

Ethnicity: Asian Sex: Male

Hair: Black Eyes: Unknown

Height: 6'2' Weight: 180

Offenses:

Swindling and Cheating

Photo: Ocean County Sheriff's Office Photo: Ocean County Sheriff's Office loading...

NEETU RANI Birthdate: July 7, 1980

Ethnicity: Asian/Pacific Islander Sex: Female

Hair: Black Eyes: Unknown

Height: 5'3' Weight: 155

Offenses:

Kidnapping

Cold Cases: South Jersey's Unsolved Murders & Mysteries Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis