NJ Most Wanted Escapees: The Best of 2023

Photos: NJ Department of Corrections, Atlantic County Sheriff's office and Ocean County Sheriff's office

Over the last 12 months, we've presented a series of mugshots of felons who have escaped custody of the New Jersey Department of Corrections.  This time around, we present a year-end review of some of New Jersey's wanted felons who have escaped custody.

We remind you that if you have any information about the whereabouts of any of these individuals, you should never approach them yourself.  Call 9-1-1 and you can submit your tips anonymously.  The subjects in this report should be considered armed and dangerous.

Photo: New Jersey Department of Corrections
Kelvin Gerrard Tyler          Birthdate:  September 23, 1989

Ethnicity:  Black                   Sex:  Male

Hair:  Black                          Eyes:  Brown

Height:  5'11"                       Weight:  210

Offenses: 

1 count of  2C:15-1*1 Robbery /1,

2 counts of  2C:15-1*1 Robbery /1

New Jersey Department of Corrections
Benjamin  Delcerro         Birthdate:  May 13, 1954

Ethnicity:  Hispanic           Sex:  Male

Hair:  Brown                      Eyes:  Brown

Height:  5'5'                       Weight:  140

Offenses: 

1 count of  2C:18-2 Burglary-Armed or Causes Injury

Photo: New Jersey Department of Corrections
Stonwin E. Gouche          Birthdate:  February 6, 1993

Ethnicity:  Black                 Sex:  Male

Hair:  Brown                       Eyes:  Brown

Height:  6'                          Weight:  140

Offenses:

1 count of 2C:11-4B1*2 Manslaughter-Reckless /2

1 count of  2C:29-2A2*4 Resisting Arrest-Eluding: Risk to Othrs/4

1 count of  2C:35-10A*3 CDS/Possession /3

Photo: New Jersey Department of Corrections
Oderi Y Caldwel          Birth Date:  February 9, 1980

Ethnicity:  Black           Sex:  Male

Hair:  Black                  Eyes:  Brown

Height:  6'                    Weight:  220

Offenses: 

1 count of 2C:15-1*1 Robbery /1

1 count of 2C:12-1.2*3 Endangering an Injured Victim *3

1 count of 2C:12-1B*2 Assault/Aggravated /2

1 count of 2C:15-1*1 Robbery /1

Photo: New Jersey Department of Corrections
Dustin A Jeandron         Birthdate:  October 12, 1983

Ethnicity:  White               Sex:  Male

Hair:  Brown                     Eyes:  Blue

Height:  5'9'                      Weight:  205

Offenses:

1 count of 2C:29-2B*2 Resist Arrst-Elude: Op/MV-Create risk /2

1 count of 2C:20-3A*3 Theft/Unlaw.Taking/Disp-Movable Prop. /3

1 count of 2C:20-3*3 Theft by Unlawful Taking/Disposition /3

1 count of 2C:18-2A1*3 Burglary-Enter Structure /3

Photo: Atlantic County Sheriff's Office
ATEF BIKHIT          Birthdate:  April 25, 1964

Ethnicity:  White      Sex:  Male

Hair:  Black             Eyes: Unknown

Height:  6'1'             Weight:  140

Offenses:

Agg. Assault/Unlawful Possession of a Weapon/Abuse of a Child

Photo: Atlantic County Sheriff's Office
TEDJO SANTOSO          Birthdate:  March 17, 1966

Ethnicity:  Asian               Sex:  Male

Hair:  Black                      Eyes:  Unknown

Height:  6'2'                     Weight:  180

Offenses:

Swindling and Cheating

Photo: Ocean County Sheriff's Office
NEETU RANI          Birthdate:  July 7, 1980

Ethnicity:  Asian/Pacific Islander      Sex:  Female

Hair:  Black              Eyes:  Unknown

Height:  5'3'             Weight:  155

Offenses:

Kidnapping

 

