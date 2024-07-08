I love chicken parmesan. I'm also a bit of a snob when it comes to this Italian delicacy. I have high standards.

Back in the day, my friend's mother, affectionately known as Mama Jetta, would often invite me over to share dinner with my best friend, Joey. It was something I looked forward to.

I don't know how she created her sauce (she called it gravy), but man, I can still taste it today.

Jimmy's Italian Restaurant 1405 Asbury Ave Asbury Park

Jimmy's in Asbury Park is a throwback of sorts. It reminds me of some of the great little restaurants in Chambersburg, NJ back in the day.

The chicken parm is quite succulent. The seasoning is just right and the sauce is quite tasty.

Chef Vola's 111 Albion Place, Atlantic City

This place is legendary for its delectable menu options, huge portions, and outstanding service. The prices are on the high-end, and well worth it. One complaint is that it's difficult to get a reservation. Chef Vola's does not disappoint.

Federici's Family Restaurant 14 East Main Street, Freehold

I'm a big fan of this restaurant. This family-owned restaurant has a 100-year history with a well-earned reputation for great Italian specialties and outstanding service. Their chicken parm is an outstanding choice for those looking for real Italian.

Spano's 719 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach

Visitors to Spano's are likely to be greeted by the friendly owner/chef. The chicken parm is made to near perfection. Lightly breaded chicken in a tasty marinara sauce is sure to please.

Little Italy 815 Tilton Roan, Northfield

Located in Northfield, Little Italy offers a tasty chicken parm that is fried to a crisp golden brown, the breading is light and does not overpower. Topped with mozzarella and a nice light sauce this is a must-try—a nice alternative minutes from Atlantic City.

