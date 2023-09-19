NJ Barbie-Themed Corn Maze Now Open

There was a time when family farms abounded throughout New Jersey. These farms produced crops ranging from potatoes to corn, strawberries and more.

These days, the family farm is more difficult to find. Those that remain, struggle to survive and have been forced to diversify and adjust to changing times.

attachment-BARBIE MAZE loading...

One family farm in Manalapan has done just that. The result is they now have one of the most popular fall attractions in central Jersey.

In 2007, Tim and Olivia Stockel decided to increase the size of their pumpkin patch, grow a corn maze, purchase and purchase a hay wagon.

These days, the farm itself has grown to 130 acres and their crop includes strawberries, raspberries, lavender, sunflowers and more.

attachment-pumpkin house loading...

Each fall, the Stockel's' Happy Day Farm in Manalapan features the largest corn maze in the region and celebrates fall with some good-time family fun.

Happy Day Farm has created a special that includes carnival rides, food, games, and the feature attraction, a giant corn maze. But this isn't just any old corn maze. Each year the maze is patterned after a different theme.

This year's theme is Barbie.

Imagine entering a maze of ten-foot corn stalks, following a twisting and winding maze until you figure your way through to the other side. It's outrageous fun for all ages.

The Fall Festival at Happy Day Farm is open now through October 29th at 106 Iron Ore Road in Manalapan. You can buy tickets in advance at happydayfarmnj.com.

When you visit, you probably want to bring cash, as they don't accept cards for on-site farm purchases.

Happy Day Farm Has a Barbie-Themed Corn Maze In NJ (onlyinyourstate.com)

Spirit Halloween is back! Here's every NJ location for 2023 Most locations are open by the end of September but check ahead before heading out. Click/tap on the links for each location for more info.