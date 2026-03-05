The Cape May County Prosecutor announced on Wednesday that human skeletal remains had been found in the woods in Middle Township.

Here is what we know.

A Human Skull Found in Middle Township

Authorities say a resident walking in the woods of the Whitesboro section of Middle Township on Tuesday came across what they thought looked like a human skull.

The discovery was reported to the police.

A team made up of members of the Middle Township Police Department, Lower Township Police Department, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, the Cape May County Land Search and Rescue Team, and the New Jersey Department of Corrections Land Search and Rescue Team searched the surrounding area.

During the search, skeletal remains believed to be those of an adult were recovered.

Cape May Authorities Ask for Help

No identification has been made of the remains.

The prosecutor's office is asking anyone who might have any knowledge about this finding or information that could be useful to the investigation to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135 or leave an anonymous tip through the Prosecutor’s Office website at cmcpo.tips

How Police Handle An Investigation of Remains

According to A&E's Crime & Investigation, much of the initial investigative work will happen at the scene where the remains were found.

After determining that the remains were human, Forensic anthropologists will try to recreate how the human remains arrived at the scene, how long they might have been there, and what natural and other forces may have affected or come in contact with the remains.

The remains will be taken to a lab to determine the time of death and demographic profile, or the age, sex, and ancestry of the person.

Investigators will try to use DNA testing, dental records, and forensic databases to match the remains to known missing persons.

The anthropologist will analyze trauma on the bones to determine if the death was caused by criminal activity.

