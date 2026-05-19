Memorial Day Weekend 2026 is upon us, bringing on the start of the unofficial summer season in South Jersey and bringing in a throng of out-of-town visitors ready to hit the beach and have some fun.

The extended forecast isn't quite as perfect as we would like for this Memorial Day Weekend, but the beaches will be open, and plenty of people will be on them, if history is any guide.

We've put together a list of beaches that will be guarded this weekend at favorite South Jersey beaches, beginning with Brigantine and heading south to Cape May.

Brigantine Beaches Guarded on Memorial Day Weekend

These Brigantine beaches will be guarded this weekend between 10 am and 5:30 pm. Anyone 12 and older requires a tag. Pre-season tags are $20 until May 31st, after which the price increases to $25 for the season.

- 15th Street South

- 26th Street South

- 39th Street South (or 34th Street South, depending on seasonal patrol schedules)

Atlantic City Beaches Guarded on Memorial Day Weekend

These Atlantic City beaches will be guarded this weekend between 10 am and 6:00 pm. Atlantic City does not have beach tags; the beach is free.

- Uptown/North: Caspian Avenue, New Hampshire Avenue, and Connecticut Avenue

- Central/Boardwalk: States Avenue, Virginia Avenue, South Carolina Avenue, Kentucky Avenue, Michigan Avenue, Missouri Avenue, and Mississippi Avenue

Lower/South: Texas Avenue, Iowa Avenue, Brighton Avenue, Chelsea Avenue, Albany Avenue, Dover Avenue, Bartram Avenue, and Montgomery Avenue

Ventnor Beaches Guarded on Memorial Day Weekend

These Ventnor beaches will be guarded this weekend between 10 am and 6:00 pm

Beach tags are required. A seasonal tag is $10 before June 1 and $20 after. Seniors (65+) are $3.50. (Active military and veterans usually receive free tags with a valid ID

If you already have a Margate beach tag, it is also valid in Ventnor, and vice versa.

- Suffolk Ave

- Dorset Ave

- New Haven Ave

- Lafayette Ave

Margate Beaches Guarded on Memorial Day Weekend

These Margate beaches will be guarded this weekend between 10 am and 6:00 pm

Beach tags are required. A seasonal tag is $10 before June 1 and $20 after. Seniors (65+) are $3.50. (Active military and veterans usually receive free tags with a valid ID

If you already have a Ventnor beach tag, it is also valid in Margate, and vice versa.

- Clermont Ave.

- Huntington Ave.

- Thurlow Ave.

- Washington Ave.

Longport Beaches Guarded on Memorial Day Weekend

These Longport beaches will be guarded this weekend between 10 am and 6:00 pm

Tags are required for beachgoers and can be purchased in advance on the Borough of Longport website or at Borough Hall.

- 16th Street

- 26th Street

- 30th Street

- 33rd Street

Ocean City Beaches Guarded on Memorial Day Weekend

These Ocean City beaches will be guarded this weekend between 10 am and 5:30 pm

Beach tags are required for the weekend for anyone 12 years old or older. Only seasonal beach tags ($30 through May 31 or $35 starting June 1) can be purchased online. Weekly ($20) and daily ($10) tags are available for purchase at specified locations.

- St. Charles Place

- Brighton Place

- 8th Street

- 9th Street

- 12th Street

- 22nd Street

- 26th Street

- 34th Street

- 58th Street

Sea Isle City Beaches Guarded on Memorial Day Weekend

These Sea Isle City beaches will be guarded this weekend between 10 am and 5:30 pm.

Beach tags are required for the weekend for anyone 12 years old or older. Tags are $10 daily; $15 weekly,' $ 30 seasonally

- 40th

- 51st

- 59th

- 64.5

- 75th

- 86.5

Avalon Beaches Guarded on Memorial Day Weekend

These Avalon beaches will be guarded this weekend between 10 am and 5:00 pm.

Beach tags are required for the weekend for anyone 12 years old or older. Bages are $35 in advance, $40 if purchased in season. Avalon tags are valid in Stone Harbor.

- 9th, 12th, 15th, 18th, 21st, 24th, 26th, 28th, 32nd, 35th, 38th, 40th, 43rd, 50th, 57th, 61st, 65th, 69th, 73rd, 76th, 79th

Stone Harbor Beaches Guarded on Memorial Day Weekend

These Stone Harbor beaches will be guarded this weekend between 10 am and 5:00 pm.

Beach tags are required for the weekend for anyone 12 years old or older. Bages are $35 in advance, $40 if purchased in season. Avalon tags are valid in Stone Harbor.

- 81st, 83rd, 86th, 87th, 90th, 93rd, 94th, 95th, 96th, 100th, 102nd, 103rd, 105th, 108th, 110th, 112th

North Wildwood Beaches Guarded on Memorial Day Weekend

These North Wildwood beaches will be guarded this weekend between 10 am and 5:30 pm.

None of the beaches in the Wildwoods requires beach tags.

Inlet Beach / 1st & Surf Avenues

6th Avenue

8th Avenue

10th Avenue

12th Avenue

14th Avenue

16th Avenue

18th Avenue

19th Avenue

20th Avenue

22nd Avenue

24th Avenue

25th Avenue

Wildwood Beaches Guarded on Memorial Day Weekend

These North Wildwood beaches will be guarded this weekend between 10 am and 5:30 pm.

None of the beaches in the Wildwoods requires beach tags.

- Cresse

- Leaming

- Rio Grande

- Andrews

- Baker

- Youngs

- Spicer

- Lincoln

- Oak

- Maple

- Magnolia

- 26th Street

Wildwood Crest Beaches Guarded on Memorial Day Weekend

None of the beaches in the Wildwoods requires beach tags.

All Wildwood crest beaches will be guarded on Memorial Day Weekend.

Cape May Beaches Guarded on Memorial Day Weekend

Beach tags are required for everyone 12 and older during these guarded hours.

All Cape May beaches are guarded beginning on Memorial Day Weekend.

New Jersey's Beach Commandments: Do's & Don'ts at the Beach Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis