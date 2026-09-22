Manchester Township Police had an unusual call early Sunday morning. A little before 5 am, an elderly man called from the golf course at a retirement home to say that his car was sinking into a water hazard on the course with him inside.

On Sunday, September 20, at about 4:52 am, the Manchester Township Police Department responded to the Renaissance at Manchester, near Halstead Drive and Esplanade Drive.

The officers were told a car on the golf course near the golf course was slowly becoming submerged in a water hazard.

Man Drives Car Into Water Hazard on Golf Course

By the time they got there, officers Sean Rembach and Donald Miller saw an elderly man, later identified as 86-year-old George Migner of Manchester, calling for help as his black 2024 Nissan Altima continued to sink into the water with him inside.

Officer Sean Rembach entered the water and swam toward the vehicle to assist Mr. Migner, while Officer Donald Miller used a water rescue throw bag to help guide Mr. Migner safely out of the vehicle and back to shore.

The Nissan was not so lucky. It sank into the water hazard, like a 100-yard skulled shot that flew too fast and too far over the green and into the drink.

How Did This Happen?

Mr. Migner told officers that while trying to make a K-turn, he accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake while putting the vehicle in reverse, causing it to travel over the embankment and into the water hazard.

If it was in reverse, we wonder how the car managed to end up going forward into the pond, but all that really matters is that Mr. Migner is okay.

He was treated and evaluated on scene by Manchester EMS for a minor injury.

The Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Company and Whiting Fire Water Rescue and Recovery Team responded to remove the car from the water.

Sorry about the inconvenience to everyone involved, especially Mr. Minger, but this photo of the completely submerged car in the pond at daybreak is a really cool picture!

Manchester Twp Police photo Manchester Twp Police photo

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