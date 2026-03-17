The New Jersey Attorney General is investigating the deadly shooting of a woman by a police officer early Monday in the Lanoka Harbor section of Lacey Township, Ocean County.

The Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability said that a preliminary investigation showed that Lacey Township police officers were dispatched to a residence on Hemlock Drive in Lanoka Harbor shortly after 2:00 am, in response to a 911 call reporting a medical event.

During an encounter with the civilian-caller outside the home at approximately 2:44 a.m., one officer fired his service weapon, striking the woman. She was subsequently pronounced deceased. Law enforcement recovered a knife at the scene outside of the home.

The Woman Who Called the Police Was Killed

The woman who died has not been identified yet by Lacey Twp police. They do say that she had called the authorities to the home on Hemlock Drive in Lanoka Drive for a report of what officials called a "medical event."

During an encounter with the individual, who was described as a "civilian-caller," police said at about 2:44 a.m., an officer fired their firearm, striking a woman once.

The woman, officials said, was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting. At the scene, officials said, investigators recovered a knife outside the home.

Police Officer Taken to Hospital

In a Facebook post on Monday, Lacey Township Police Chief Paul Sullivan acknowledged that a woman had been shot at the scene and said he was not at liberty to give details because the Attorney General's Office was investigating.

He also added that one police officer was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. He did not say what that injury was or if this officer was the one who shot the woman.

Police also did not detail any actions that led to the shooting, or say whether the officer involved could face any consequences because of the deadly incident.

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