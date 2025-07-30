Joe Pop's, the legendary Jersey Shore bar at 2002 Long Beach Blvd. in Ship Bottom, has ended all-ages nights "due to the overwhelming amount of parents trying to sneak alcohol to their underage children", according to a Facebook post from the bar.

Saying they were "very sorry, unfortunately, a few ruin(ed) it for the many", now, Joe Pops won't allow anyone under 21 after 8 pm on Monday or Tuesday night, when trivia night is a popular feature, or after 9 pm Wednesday through Saturday.

Joe Pops Would Be Risking Its License

In New Jersey, a bar serving alcohol to underage drinkers can face serious penalties, including fines, imprisonment, and potential license suspension.

Specifically, it's a disorderly persons offense, potentially leading to up to 6 months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The Parents Are Sneaking Alcohol to Their Kids?

Putting aside Joe Pops' liability for a minute, there's another aspect to this story that I find astonishing.

The real problem is that so many parents are sneaking drinks to their underage kids.

Joe Pops' message calls the number of parents doing this 'an overwhelming amount'.

I have a hard time believing this.

My daughters are almost 19 and fall into the age group we are talking about. I am not naive about what they do with their friends at parties, but I've never snuck them any drinks.

They can wait a couple of years, and then I will buy them a legal drink.

Based on the comments to the Facebook post, I am not alone.

Unfortunate that a few ruin it for the many but kudos to you for revising your rules. It’s mind boggling that this even happen. The fact this has to be said is sad.... But but but how can they be the “cool” parents?

Aw - we’ve had so much fun going to trivia with our kids - such a shame!

