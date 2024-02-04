Jersey Mike’s Subs is Coming (Back) to Atlantic County

Have you ever traveled out of state and thought it was strange that they had Jersey Mike's Subs in, say, Ohio, but here in Atlantic County, NEW JERSEY... we don't?

For that matter, there are no Jersey Mike's locations in Cape May or Cumberland counties, either. That's about to change.

Jersey Mikes to (Re)Open in Atlantic County

A Facebook friend told me that Jersey Mike's has a sign in the window of a shop in the Starbucks shopping center at 4300 Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing -- where Crumbl Cookies just opened -- promoting that a new location is coming soon.

I say a new location because Jersey Mike's had previous locations in Atlantic County.

About a decade ago, there were at least two Jersey Mike's Subs shops nearby, in Somers Point and Mays Landing.

They both closed.

A Little Jersey Mike's History

Jersey Mike's is headquartered in Manasquan, they've been serving up subs since 1956 (as they proclaimed on their logo), and currently have over 2,000 locations nationwide.

In 1987, they began franchising and changed the name from Mike's Subs to Jersey Mike's Subs to capture the authenticity of where their sub sandwiches were born.

The menu includes cold subs like their original Italian, turkey and provolone, club sub, and more. They also have hot subs, like different variations of Philly cheesesteaks.

Why Wasn't Jersey Mike's More Successful in Atlantic County Before?

I don't know the problems those earlier franchises ran into, but, if you haven't noticed, there is no shortage of sub-shops in this area.

Since then, however, Jersey Mike's has become much better known around the country, and here in New Jersey, and they obviously feel the timing is right to try again with a location in Atlantic County.

We will keep you updated with a grand opening date for the new Jersey Mike's.

15 of Atlantic County NJ's Best Burger Places Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis