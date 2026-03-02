Attention, local actors, looking for a way to up your game. Jason Alexander, the man who brought George Costanza to life in Seinfeld, is holding a five-day acting workshop -- a "Masterclass For Actors -- on Long Beach Island in June.

The masterclass will precede the 18th Lighthouse International Film Festival held in LBI every June.

Alexander's Acting Legacy

Jason Alexander's character in Seinfeld is so memorable that he has articles written about his favorite quotes.

It's not a lie if you believe it", George is gettin' upset", the sea was angry that day, my friends", and "I'd drape myself in velvet" are a few that pop to mind.

Sure, it was good writing, but it was Alexander's Costanza that sold it and made them gold.

Jason Alexander holds a degree in Theatre Studies from Boston University and trained for over a decade with leading teachers and mentors.

Other than his iconic role as George Costanza on Seinfeld, his body of work includes more than 30 feature films, numerous television series, and extensive stage work with seven Broadway appearances.

Jason Alexander is a Tony and Grammy Award winner as well as an eight-time Emmy nominee.

Jason Alexander got involved with the Lighthouse International Film Festival as the keynote speaker last summer. He participated in a 25th-anniversary screening and talkback for his film Just Looking, and held a talk at the Surflight Theater.

This summer, he's holding an actor's masterclass.

Jason Alexander's Masterclass for Actors

The webpage for this 5-day class uses this selling line.

If you’re at a point in your work where you want deeper clarity, stronger choices and direct guidance from a master actor-teacher, this masterclass is for you!

Alexander will choose only eight actors for the class.

Jason’s approach will be deeply practical and actor-focused. His technique breaks performance down into clear, actionable choices — the kind you can actually use in rehearsal, on set, or on stage.

This masterclass is about understanding what decisions shape a performance and how those choices build into truthful, repeatable work you can rely on in any medium.

On day one, the actors will perform a prepared monologue. Each performance will be professionally videotaped — a clear starting point to see growth across the week. On days two through four, four-hour sessions will dive into Jason’s transformational process. Actors will explore specific performance choices, emotional access, and how to adjust their work moment-to-moment. Day five culminates in a live showcase at LBI’s historic Surflight Theatre. The actors perform their evolved monologues on stage, followed by a Q&A with Jason and the audience. See complete details and submission information for Jason Alexander's Acting Masterclass.

20 Romantic Restaurants in South Jersey Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis