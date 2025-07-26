Get ready to blast some Marvin Gaye, because it turns out we in the Garden State like to get a little bit frisky.

According to a recent study from Joy Love Dolls, New Jerseyans have some of the best sex lives in the country.

How sexy is New Jersey?

The study analyzed the states with the highest search volumes for terms relating to dissatisfaction with sex life to determine the outcome.

They looked for the states with the highest search volumes for terms relating to a dissatisfied sex life, such as “How to improve sex life” and “Treatment for low libido.”

New Jersey’s sex life

The study revealed that residents in New Jersey have the fifteenth-best sex lives in America.

According to the data, the state only amasses 31.32 monthly searches relating to sexual dissatisfaction, demonstrating residents' contentment with their sex lives.

Other states that are the most satisfied with their sex lives include New Mexico, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and Texas.

To boost communication levels and improve intimate relationships, there need to be active conversations surrounding sexual satisfaction. Such a conversation should aim to reduce stigma and prioritize sex education for every state.

Make of this what you will, but the study revealed that out of the top five states with the worst sex lives, all but one voted for the Republican Party in the 2024 Presidential election.

They found that Vermont was the only state featured in the top five that voted for the Democratic Party.

So I guess it’s a good time to be living in “blue Jersey.”

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore.

