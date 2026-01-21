If you are looking to impress someone special this Valentine's Day, I have just the place and the space for it.

The new Four Seasons' Philadelphia Sky Garden rooms on the 45th floor of the Comcast Technology Center at 1800 Arch Street are ever so chic, with an absolutely magnificent view of Center City Philadelphia, and offer just about everything you could desire for a romantic night away.

A night in the penthouse suite will cost you about $25,000.

Close your mouth; you're drooling. You haven't even heard what this beautiful space offers for the money.

The Four Seasons Hotel Penthouse Suite

The hotel shared photos of the Sky Garden rooms on its Instagram page, but I prefer this description of the penthouse suite from the Four Seasons website.

This stunning penthouse suite features residential-style amenities such as a spacious living area, gourmet kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining. Additional amenities include a meticulously curated wine cellar, private gym and in-suite washer and dryer. The expansive, private terrace showcases panoramic views of the Philadelphia skyline.

See, I told you it was worth every dollar.

The Sky Garden suites on the 45th floor has your choice of four guest rooms, three suites, and the two-bedroom, 4,000-square-foot penthouse with a private terrace with mind-blowing views of the city's skyline.

Some of the Sky Garden rooms were designed for extended stays with large kitchens, a laundry, and separate living rooms and dining spaces.

Prices for a Sky Terrace Suite

According to PhillyVoice.com, a Sky Terrace Suite averages about $10,000 per night, and the Sky Garden Suite costs about $2,885 per night.

The lower-priced Sky Garden guest rooms run an average of $1,365 per night, but you're only on this planet for a little while, so live it up!

Rooms elsewhere in the hotel go for around $1,300 per night.

A Rave Review

Bravo star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel spent a night at the Four Seasons Hotel and then took to TikTok to call the hotel the best in the world.

"I just stayed at the nicest hotel maybe in the world," said the founder of lifestyle brand Skinnygirl. "It's crazy. Like, maybe in Morocco or certain parts of Asia there are nicer, but none in this country. None. Four Seasons in Philadelphia — with all due to Philadelphia — nicest hotel in the world. ... Like, why?"

Better hurry, lover, rooms are filling up quickly for Valentine's Day!

