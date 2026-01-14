The slow, inexorable march off a New Jersey cliff that diners seem to be taking may have gotten a bit of a reprieve.

The Bendix Diner

The famous diner opened in 1947 in Hasbrouck Heights and ended its iconic run last year. Perched between the northbound and southbound lanes of Route 17, it wasn’t just a famous diner. It was also a famous backdrop.

It was a filming location for “Jersey Girls” in 1992, “Boys on the Side” in 1995, and “The Many Saints of Newark” in 2021.

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd from “Back to the Future” shot a Toyota commercial at the Bendix Diner. Beyoncé made a Levi’s commercial there.

The Bendix Diner was featured in Jerry Seinfeld’s show “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” Jack Antonoff graced its booths filming the music video for “Stop Making This Hurt.”

After the Bendix Diner closed, HYPERDOLLS filmed their music video “Good Luck” there.

Purchased and saved!

According to reporting by News 12, the Bendix Diner has been purchased by the same family that owns the Jackson Hole diner in Englewood. The Meskouris family told News 12 that they have plans to renovate and restore the diner to its original appearance.

In fact, renovations have already started, including major repairs to the foundation itself, according to reporting by News 12. Peter Meskouris told the outlet he has been picking up vintage pieces for the interior design.

“It’ll feel like you’re back in the 1950s, an old movie set, from the astrolite to the wolf boxes, the jukeboxes, the vintage porcelain signs,” Peter Meskouris told News 12.

He told News 12 they’d like to have it reopened by mid-2026.

