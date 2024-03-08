If you partied just a bit too much, you might be feeling it today.

Hangovers are the result of drinking too much.

According to WebMD some of the symptoms of a hangover include headaches, tiredness, weakness, anxiety, and a lack of concentration.

Can You Cure a Hangover

If you're looking for a cure, experts say the only real cure is time. They say you have to give your body time to eliminate the alcohol from your bloodstream.

Having said that, there are ways you can help that process along so that you can start feeling better.

There is no sure cure for a hangover. However, there are things you can do to feel better.

Drink a lot of water

Ideally, you should alternate your alcoholic drinks with water. The day after drinking, you should also drink plenty of water. The more water you drink, the more you urinate. This helps eliminate the alcohol from your body.

Blood Sugar

When you drink too much, you experience a drop in blood sugar. That helps make you feel sluggish. Experts suggest eating toast, crackers or other high-carb foods can help bring your blood sugar back up.

Caution About Pain Relievers for Hangovers

Pain Relievers

Very important note: Do not take Tylenol or other medications that contain Acetaminophen. Mixing Acetaminophen with alcohol can cause liver damage. Aspirin and products with Ibuprofen may cause stomach problems.

Preventive Drinking

According to Harvard Health, there is a belief that darker-colored alcoholic beverages are more likely to cause a hangover. Stick with light-colored drinks like gin or vodka.

Can Coffee Make You Sober

Coffee

We see it in movies all the time. Someone drinks a lot of coffee to get sober. The truth is that coffee does nothing to sober you up. The caffeine may make you feel more alert, but your alcohol level remains the same.

Save Your Money

There is little evidence that any so-called hangover remedies work. Products that claim to be miracle cures, or fast-acting may deal with selected symptoms, but they don't usually offer relief that you can't get yourself.

The best way to avoid the misery of a hangover is to plan before you drink.

