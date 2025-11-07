Cape May is busy preparing for six weeks of special holiday tours and events as it kicks off its Victorian Cape May Christmas celebration on Friday, November 21st.

Cape May at Christmas is a beautiful place to get in the holiday spirit with family and friends.

The fun includes trolley rides, holiday lights, home tours, inns and B&Bs beautifully decorated for the holiday, breakfast with Santa, and more.

Here's a timetable of five highlights of Cape May's Victorian Christmas celebration.

Holiday Preview Weekend:

Get a head start on the Holiday season, Friday- Sunday, Nov. 21- 23.

Enjoy a holiday tour of the holiday lights and trimmings at Physick Estate on Saturday, Nov. 22, at 5 pm. Santa arrives at 7 pm to flip the switch for the Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

For kids, there are Santa’s Trolley Rides and a chance to visit with Santa.

Adults can take a tour on a Cape May Christmas Trolley. Advanced reservations are a good idea; these sell out quickly. Call 609-884-5404 or visit capemaymac.org.

Evening Yuletide House Tours:

Take a guided, first-person living history holiday tour of the first-floor rooms of the 1879 Physick Estate, Cape May’s only Victorian house museum, decorated in authentic Victorian style for Christmas.

The tour also includes a visit to the Carroll Gallery to see “An Old-fashioned Christmas” exhibit, featuring a huge Christmas tree, model trains, and an elaborate Dept. 56 Dickens Village Collection. Tours held on Nov. 28, Dec. 2, 4, 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, 26, 27, 30

Santa’s Trolley Rides:

Mrs. Claus leads this 30-minute daytime tour, tells stories, and leads holiday songs on a holiday trolley ride through town. Tours begin and end at the Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., with free parking available. Tickets at $22 for adults, $15 for children. At various times, reservations are suggested. Nov. 29, 30, Dec. 7,14, 20,21, 22, 23

Holiday Inns Tours:

The Holiday Inns Tour lets you step inside several Cape May properties decorated for the holidays. You can get a map at the Washington Street Mall information booth.

A trolley shuttle makes a continuous loop during this self-guided afternoon tour.

Tours are available on the following dates in 1,2,3,4,8,9,10,11,15,17 & 18

52nd Annual Christmas Candlelight House Tours

A highlight of the Christmas season in Victorian Cape May. Stroll along gaslit streets and visit homes, inns, B&Bs, churches and hotels, most within walking distance of each other, to see lovely interiors decorated for the holidays.

The three Christmas Candlelight House Tours of the 2025 season are Saturday, Dec. 6, 13, and 20, from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

The popular Candlelight House Tour is Cape May’s longest-running Christmas tour and Cape May MAC’s largest annual fundraiser. After buying a ticket, you can get a map and wristband the day before or the day of the tour at the Physick Estate.

This self-guided walking tour covers over 3/4 square mile of the Historic District. Advance ticket purchase is highly recommended.

Admission to the Christmas Candlelight House Tour is $45 for adults and $30 for children (ages 3 to 12). A list of participating properties is available at capemaymac.org. The tour is limited; it is strongly recommended that tickets be purchased in advance online at capemaymac.org or by calling 609-884-5404

Call 609-884-5404 or visit capemaymac.org for information and reservations.

