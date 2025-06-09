NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 9
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the East
11 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 67°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
|Air Temperature
|64° - 68°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:25pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 7:17a
|Low
Mon 1:12p
|High
Mon 7:32p
|Low
Tue 2:04a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:51a
|Low
Mon 12:36p
|High
Mon 7:06p
|Low
Tue 1:28a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:05a
|Low
Mon 12:48p
|High
Mon 7:20p
|Low
Tue 1:40a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:47a
|Low
Mon 12:40p
|High
Mon 7:02p
|Low
Tue 1:32a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 5:25a
|High
Mon 10:57a
|Low
Mon 5:17p
|High
Mon 11:12p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 7:11a
|Low
Mon 1:11p
|High
Mon 7:27p
|Low
Tue 2:08a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 10:04a
|Low
Mon 4:51p
|High
Mon 10:19p
|Low
Tue 5:43a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 7:59a
|Low
Mon 1:40p
|High
Mon 8:21p
|Low
Tue 2:46a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:53a
|Low
Mon 12:46p
|High
Mon 7:14p
|Low
Tue 1:47a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 7:13a
|Low
Mon 1:05p
|High
Mon 7:45p
|Low
Tue 2:11a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:01a
|Low
Mon 12:50p
|High
Mon 7:20p
|Low
Tue 1:53a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 8:05a
|Low
Mon 1:49p
|High
Mon 8:24p
|Low
Tue 2:45a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. Areas of fog late this morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers with possible tstms and drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until late afternoon.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers late.
TUE: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely early in the evening.
WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
