Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the East

11 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)

10 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots) Ocean Temperature 60° - 67°

(Normal 60° - 67°) Air Temperature 64° - 68° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:25pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 7:17a Low

Mon 1:12p High

Mon 7:32p Low

Tue 2:04a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:51a Low

Mon 12:36p High

Mon 7:06p Low

Tue 1:28a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:05a Low

Mon 12:48p High

Mon 7:20p Low

Tue 1:40a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:47a Low

Mon 12:40p High

Mon 7:02p Low

Tue 1:32a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 5:25a High

Mon 10:57a Low

Mon 5:17p High

Mon 11:12p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 7:11a Low

Mon 1:11p High

Mon 7:27p Low

Tue 2:08a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 10:04a Low

Mon 4:51p High

Mon 10:19p Low

Tue 5:43a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 7:59a Low

Mon 1:40p High

Mon 8:21p Low

Tue 2:46a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:53a Low

Mon 12:46p High

Mon 7:14p Low

Tue 1:47a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 7:13a Low

Mon 1:05p High

Mon 7:45p Low

Tue 2:11a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:01a Low

Mon 12:50p High

Mon 7:20p Low

Tue 1:53a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 8:05a Low

Mon 1:49p High

Mon 8:24p Low

Tue 2:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. Areas of fog late this morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers with possible tstms and drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until late afternoon.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers late.

TUE: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely early in the evening.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

