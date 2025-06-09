NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 9

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 9

Belmar (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the East
11 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Ocean Temperature60° - 67°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
Air Temperature64° - 68°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:25pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 7:17a		Low
Mon 1:12p		High
Mon 7:32p		Low
Tue 2:04a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:51a		Low
Mon 12:36p		High
Mon 7:06p		Low
Tue 1:28a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:05a		Low
Mon 12:48p		High
Mon 7:20p		Low
Tue 1:40a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:47a		Low
Mon 12:40p		High
Mon 7:02p		Low
Tue 1:32a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 5:25a		High
Mon 10:57a		Low
Mon 5:17p		High
Mon 11:12p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 7:11a		Low
Mon 1:11p		High
Mon 7:27p		Low
Tue 2:08a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 10:04a		Low
Mon 4:51p		High
Mon 10:19p		Low
Tue 5:43a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 7:59a		Low
Mon 1:40p		High
Mon 8:21p		Low
Tue 2:46a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:53a		Low
Mon 12:46p		High
Mon 7:14p		Low
Tue 1:47a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 7:13a		Low
Mon 1:05p		High
Mon 7:45p		Low
Tue 2:11a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:01a		Low
Mon 12:50p		High
Mon 7:20p		Low
Tue 1:53a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 8:05a		Low
Mon 1:49p		High
Mon 8:24p		Low
Tue 2:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. Areas of fog late this morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers with possible tstms and drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until late afternoon.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers late.

TUE: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely early in the evening.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton

How to start your first garden

Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

New Jersey's best tourist town for all 4 seasons

Lambertville was just named best winter destination in New Jersey. I wholeheartedly disagree. It is the best destination at ANY time of year.

Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, New Jersey Weather
Categories: Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM