Cape May is busy preparing for six weeks of special holiday tours and events as it kicks off its Victorian Cape May Christmas celebration on Saturday, November 21st.

Cape May at Christmas is a beautiful place to get in the holiday spirit with family and friends.

The fun includes trolley rides, holiday lights, home tours, beautifully decorated inns and B&Bs, breakfast with Santa, and more.

Here's a timetable of highlights from Cape May's Victorian Christmas celebration.

Holiday Opening Weekend:

Enjoy a holiday tour of the holiday lights and trimmings at Physick Estate on Saturday, Nov. 21, witih a craft show from 4 pm, free concert 5:30 pm, free first-floor house tours 5–8 pm. at 5 pm. Santa arrives at 7 pm to flip the switch for the Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

For kids, there are Santa’s Trolley Rides and a chance to visit with Old St. Nick.

Adults can take a tour on a Cape May Christmas Trolley. Advanced reservations are a good idea; these sell out quickly. Call 609-884-5404 or visit capemaymac.org.

Winter Wonderland at Congress Hall

The Congress Hall Winter Wonderland features the carousel running through the evening, and the Congress Hall Express, a small train, loops through what the hotel bills as its North Pole, from Friday, Nov 27th to Dec 31st.

The Winter Wonderland is open Thursdays 3–8 pm, Fridays 2–9 pm, Saturdays 11 am–10 pm, Sundays 11 am–7 pm; special hours on some dates.

The highlight event is the Congress Hall Tree Lighting Ceremony on the Grand Lawn, Friday, December 4, from 6 to 9 pm

Evening Yuletide House Tours:

Take a guided, first-person living history holiday tour of the first-floor rooms of the 1879 Physick Estate, Cape May’s only Victorian house museum, decorated in authentic Victorian style for Christmas.

The tour also includes a visit to the Carroll Gallery to see the “An Old-fashioned Christmas” exhibit, featuring a huge Christmas tree, model trains, and an elaborate Dept. 56 Dickens Village Collection.

Santa’s Trolley Rides:

Mrs. Claus leads Santa's Trolley Rides, a 30-minute daytime tour, telling stories and leading holiday songs on a holiday trolley ride through town. Tours begin and end at the Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., with free parking available. Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for children.

Holiday Inns Tours:

The Holiday Inns Tour lets you step inside several Cape May properties decorated for the holidays. Pick up a map at the Washington Street Mall information booth.

A trolley shuttle makes a continuous loop during this self-guided afternoon tour.

52nd Annual Christmas Candlelight House Tours

A highlight of the Christmas season in Victorian Cape May. Stroll along gaslit streets and visit homes, inns, B&Bs, churches, and hotels, most within walking distance of each other, to see lovely interiors decorated for the holidays.

The three Christmas Candlelight House Tours of the 2026 season are Saturday, Dec. 5, 12, and 19, from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

The popular Candlelight House Tour is Cape May’s longest-running Christmas tour and Cape May MAC’s largest annual fundraiser. After you buy your tickets, you can get a map and wristband the day before or the day of the tour at the Physick Estate.

This self-guided walking tour covers over 3/4 square mile of the Historic District. Advance ticket purchase is highly recommended.

Admission to the Christmas Candlelight House Tour is $45 for adults and $30 for children (ages 3 to 12).

A list of participating properties is available at capemaymac.org. The tour is limited; it is strongly recommended that tickets be purchased in advance online at capemaymac.org or by calling 609-884-5404

Call 609-884-5404 or visit capemaymac.org for information and reservations.

Cape May City's Tree Lighting

The Cape May City tree lighting is in Rotary Park, behind the Washington Street Mall, on Friday, December 4 at 7 pm.

West Cape May Christmas Parade and Tree Lightings

The West Cape May Christmas Parade is Saturday, December 5th at 5 pm, starting at the West Cape May Volunteer Firehouse, winding south on Broadway, then turning east on Perry Street and continuing onto Carpenter Lane.

This fun parade brings out the local crowd, and everyone enjoys watching from the sidewalk; it is not a tourist production; it is the real neighborhood parade.

See The Lights, Decorations and Beauty of Cape May at Christmas Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis