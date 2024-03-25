Where to Find Great Stuffed Mushrooms in NJ
Carmine's Pacific Ave, Atlantic City 609-572-9300
Stuffed Mushroom Caps with Sweet Italian Sausage, Sweet Pepper & Hot Pepper Filling.
Carmine's is located inside The Quarter at the Tropicana.
Filomena Lakeview Cooper St., Deptford 856-228-4235
This delicious appetizer comes in two choices, Sausage and Crabmeat.
Fresco Steak & Seafood Grill Ryders Land, Milltown 732-246-761
They Bake theirs with Fresh Lump Crabmeat Imperial. Very nice presentation and very nice portion size.
Caffe Aldo Lamberti Route 70 West, Cherry Hill 856-663-1747
We're focusing on stuffed mushrooms for this story, but we want to make mention of the great sauteed mushrooms at Caffe Aldo Lamberti. This dish is a tasty starter worthy of mention here.
Manera's Cedar Bridge Ave, Brick 732-451-1111
Manero's offers a chorizo version of stuffed mushrooms that features baby cremini mushrooms, which are very flavorful. They're stuffed with chorizo, peppers, onions, breadcrumbs, and mozzarella cheese, drizzled with smoked paprika roasted red pepper gastrique.
Vidalia Restaurant Phillips Ave, Lawrenceville 609-896-4444
The stuffed mushrooms offered at Vidalia's is sausage and spinach and topped with a delightful broth. While at Vidalia's, another appetizer to try is their stuffed onion.
Their stuffed mushroom is made with a carmelized onion stuffed with fennel sausage and roasted red peppers and is topped with mozzarella.
Nana's Kitchen 1686 Highway 35, Middletown (732) 856-9268
Can you say, delicious? Their mushrooms are stuffed with sausage, parmesan crema, and topped with basil oil.
Viggiano's on Sunset Sunset Blvd, West Cape May (609) 435-5026
Located in Cape May, this gem of a restaurant crates their stuffed mushrooms with a savory sausage, and parmesan cheese.
While at Viggiano's, make sure you try their wild mushroom bruschetta.
