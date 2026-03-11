Want to buy an apartment/condo tower in downtown Atlantic City?

The Club Wyndham Skyline Tower in Atlantic City, which closed at the end of 2025, has been put up for sale, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The building officially went on the market in February, with no asking price given, according to PBJ.

The homeowners' association for the shuttered timeshare property filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey in November, with plans to put the Jersey Shore property up for sale.

Club Wyndham in Atlantic City

Wyndham's Skyline Tower, at 100 S. North Carolina Avenue, is a 32-story high-rise built in 1982 and renovated in 2011. It is one block from the Atlantic City Boardwalk and in easy walking distance from Steel Pier, Resorts, and Hard Rock casinos.

The tower is made up of one- and two-bedroom condo resort suites with full kitchens, private bedrooms, separate living and dining areas, and private balconies.

Amenities at the resort include a fitness center, game room, swimming pool, and sauna.

Club Wyndham is one brand of Wyndham Destinations, a vacation ownership company. It operates more than 100 resorts across North America and the Caribbean.

The listing says the design of the 296-unit property allows for it to be converted by a buyer into "luxury multifamily residences, extended-stay accommodations or branded hospitality."

Property Owners Voted to Sell

Management for the Club Wyndham Skyline Tower said that 99% of the property's ownership voted to cease operations and put the property on the market, according to PBJ.

Owners in good standing with the resort after the sale were given the choice of trading their ownership stake for the equivalent amount of Club Wyndham Access points or receiving their share of the sale proceeds for their interest in the property.

Wyndham warned in July that it planned to sell some of its properties as part of an effort to cut costs and rightsize its portfolio.

In the July announcement, the company said it was deciding which properties were worth holding on to.

"While the vast majority of Club Wyndham resorts meet these expectations and desires of owners, we understand there are some properties that require significant upgrades or are simply located in destinations that aren’t as desirable as they once were."

The closure resulted in 116 layoffs. Some of the laid-off workers were expected to be offered positions in other company locations.

