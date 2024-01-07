Do you love the shore? Have you ever thought about how great it would be to end up at the Jersey Shore forever? You might believe that you don't have the resources to make this dream a reality. I have found a solution you might want to consider.

Admittedly, this will take some "Outside the box" thinking, but hear me out.

Unusual Funeral Arrangements

There's a company called Memorial Reefs International, and they will take you or your loved one's ashes, turn them into a coral reef, and then deposit that reef in the ocean where it will stay for eternity.

It may not be what you had in mind, but it's still an option.

Once they create the reef, you can have them attach a plate to the reef with all the information you'd have on a traditional tombstone. Further, they will give you the GPS coordinates, so that you can even visit the site.

Great for the environment

The reefs are great for the ocean's ecosystem because they provide a place for the ocean habitat to flourish.

Once a reef is created, you can't add to it. However, once you are cremated, your remains can stay with your loved one until the time they pass. The remains will be combined and that is when the reef would be created. You can even use the remains of your pets. Yes, it's unusual, but what an idea.

Burial in New Jersey

The company uses an area off the Jersey coast near Ocean City, as well as more exotic locales worldwide.

The cost of this program starts at $2700 and they have several options and they even offer financing.

