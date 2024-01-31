If you are a burger lover, the photos you're about to see are guaranteed to have you salivating.

15 of Atlantic County, NJ's Deliciously Best Burger Places

We asked listeners to tell us about their favorite place in Atlantic County for a delicious burger and we ended up with a very interesting list.

We heard about great burgers in mom-and-pop pubs in Egg Harbor City, in upscale eateries in Atlantic City casinos, and everything in between. That's my kind of burger list.

Big & Small, Gourmet or Traditional, Burgers for All

The one thing people seem to agree on when it comes to a good burger is, there is no one way to define it. You might like a traditional burger on a white bread roll or burgers made with Whiskey-infused bacon jam. You'll find both of those options on our list.

There were suggestions for plain-Jane burgers with no condiments and nothing on them and for burgers piled high with every imaginable extra.

You might like a single patty burger, while your friend prefers a spicy 3-burger monster burger topped with blue cheese, jalapeños, and a fried egg.

There is something in this best burger gallery for every burger personality.

What If My Favorite Burger Place is Missing From This list?

Thanks for telling us about your favorite burger place in Atlantic County.

If your special burger spot didn't make this list, tell us about it in the comments and we'll add it the next time.

15 of Atlantic County NJ's Best Burger Places

