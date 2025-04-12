When's the last time you yelled and dropped a cuss word while behind the wheel? If you answered "this morning," I'm right there with you.

If there's one true stereotype about New Jersey, it's that we're a bunch of angry drivers. That statement doesn't offend me in the slightest. You want to know why? Because SO MANY people that hit our major highways every day drive like they just got a license yesterday.

While it's true that shoobies can be some of the worst drivers to ever trek out onto South Jersey roads, sometimes locals aren't much better.

There are certain roads in South Jersey that you know, without a doubt, you're bound to get mad at somebody on during your morning or afternoon commute.

South Jersey's Worst Drivers

For whatever reason, people lose the ability to efficiently operate a motor vehicle on certain roads throughout the southernmost regions of the Garden State.

Two major highways immediately come to mind: 295 and Route 55. Why do people drive like they're 17 again on those 2 roads? They either drive way too slow while in the left lane, constantly cut people off, or drive like maniacs.

The Worst Roads In South Jersey

You can't forget about the Garden State Parkway nor the Atlantic City Expressway, either. They're both usually fine during the winter, but once summertime comes around, all bets are off. The traffic jams you get yourself into on those 2 shore roads are enough to drive you to drink. JOKING!

But seriously, you can't tell me the GSP isn't a nightmare during the summer. That's not even the worst of them...

