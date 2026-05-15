46-year-old John Remsing of West Deptford in Gloucester County, NJ, is facing multiple charges after investigators say he tried arranging a meetup with someone he believed was an underage girl online.

Man Arrested After Allegedly Arranging Meeting With “Teen” In Haddon Township

The investigation began after a detective posing as a teenage girl started communicating with the suspect online. Authorities allege the conversations eventually became inappropriate and later led to plans for an in-person meeting in Haddon Township.

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Investigators said the man arrived at the agreed-upon location expecting to meet the teen before law enforcement officers moved in and arrested him.

Undercover Online Investigations Are Becoming More Common

Cases like this have become increasingly common across New Jersey and the country as police departments continue using undercover operations to investigate alleged crimes involving minors online.

Social media apps, messaging platforms, and anonymous chat services have made these investigations a growing priority for law enforcement agencies. In many cases, detectives pose as teenagers online to identify suspects accused of attempting inappropriate contact with minors.

According to a press release from the Camden County Prosecutor's office, the suspect now faces several charges connected to this alleged incident including 2nd-degree Attempting to Lure a Child and 2nd -degree Attempted Sexual Assault.

If you have any information, you're encouraged to reach out to Sergeant John Cochran of the High Tech Crimes Unit at (856) 225-8826. You can also text CAMDEN.TIPS.

More Cold Cases: South Jersey's Unsolved Murders & Mysteries Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis