It's no secret to any longtime native that New Jersey often gets a bad rap. However, like any stereotype, it's not the full picture. Sure, some folks might joke about Jersey, but there's a lot to love too. Let's break it down.

Why does everybody hate New Jersey?



The Turnpike and Traffic:

If you've ever driven through New Jersey, you've probably encountered the infamous Turnpike or Garden State Parkway. Traffic jams and toll booths can be frustrating, leading some to develop a negative opinion of the state.



Industrial Areas:

Parts of New Jersey, especially those near Newark and Jersey City, are heavily industrialized. This can lead to less picturesque views and concerns about pollution.



Jersey Shore Stereotypes:

Thanks to reality TV, the Jersey Shore has gained a reputation for wild partying and drama. While there's certainly fun to be had along the coast, this portrayal can be off-putting to some.



Cost of Living:

New Jersey consistently ranks among the most expensive states to live in,

with high taxes and housing costs. This can make it tough for some people to afford a comfortable lifestyle.



Sprawl and Suburbs:

The state's proximity to major cities like New York and Philadelphia has led to suburban sprawl. Some areas can feel overly developed or lack the charm of more rural settings.

However, it's important to note that New Jersey is much more than its stereotypes. It boasts beautiful beaches, quaint towns, diverse communities, and a rich cultural heritage. From the stunning landscapes of the Delaware Water Gap to the vibrant arts scene of cities like Jersey City, there's something for everyone in the Garden State. So while some may poke fun at New Jersey, it's worth exploring to see all it has to offer.



A video that's gone absolutely nuts on TikTok explains why, contrary to popular belief, New Jersey happens to be the absolute best state to live in out of all the states in America. There's something to do in every direction no matter where you live. The beaches are incredible. The food is out of this world. People say what they mean.

What more could you want?

Even more proof of this point? You can drive to ANYWHERE in a minimal amount of time from NJ! Check out these AWESOME day trips you should take:

