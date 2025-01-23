Two $3.99 Buffets We Need to Make a Comeback in New Jersey

Have you gone out to eat lately?

Whether it's a nice locally-owned restaurant, a chain restaurant, or a fast food restaurant, it's going to cost you more that it did a year ago.

Prices in the supermarket continue to go up.

Can you go to the store for "a few things" and manage to get out of there for less than $100?

China Makes Greater Efforts To Ensure Food Safety During Olympics Getty Images loading...

Taking a step back in time

There are a couple maybe-forgotten buffets to either remind you of, or inform you of, that used to be everyday things.

Both - especially compared to today - we available for low, low prices.

How low?

How about $3.99!

Can you eat anywhere today for $3.99?

Wendy's Fast Food Restaurant Getty Images loading...

Wendy's Superbar

There was a time - in 1995 - that you could enjoy the Wendy's Superbar for $3.99.

The Superbar included a full salad bar, plus a pasta bar, and Mexican food bar.

For $3.99!

Check out this classic Wendy's TV commercial with Wendy's founder, Dave Thomas:

Interesting sidebar: Dave Thomas was born in 1932 in Atlantic City! He was adopted as an infant - and, when he became famous for his Wendy's restaurants, he was an advocate for adoption.

Get our free mobile app

Pizza Hut To Close 300 Locations After Big Franchisee Goes Bankrupt Getty Images loading...

Pizza Hut

The Pizza Hut chain has been around for a long time. Pizza Hut was founded in the late 1950s!

For a long time Pizza Hut used to have a popular pizza buffet. You may still find a random Pizza Hut that has a buffet, but they seem to be few and far between.

In 1990 Pizza Hut had a $3,99 pizza and pasta buffet - and, only $1.99 for kids!

C'mon Pizza Hut and Wendy's - bring `em back!

20 of South Jersey's Most Loved Restaurants We asked South Jersey residents about their favorite go-back-again restaurants Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly