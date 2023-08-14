These are New Jersey’s Favorite Elvis Songs and Movies

We're just "Taking Care of Business." TCB!

It's Elvis Week - August 9 - 17th and we're going to take a look at how the people of New Jersey still love Elvis Presley, 46 years after his death.

Here in New Jersey, like the rest of the nation, Elvis' talent is still celebrated and loved. BonusFinder.com did a survey of 3,000 residents nationwide to determine what Elvis songs and movies are the most popular today.

Here in New Jersey, residents say "If I Can Dream" is their favorite Elvis song. The song earned over 28% of the votes! (Honestly, I never would have guessed this song would be #1!)

The #2 Elvis song in New Jersey - I get this. It's Love Me Tender.

The rest of the Top 9 Elvis songs in New Jersey look like this: "Hound Dog", "Kentucky Rain", "Jailhouse Rock", "Suspicious Minds", "All Shook Up" "Always on My Mind", and "Unchained Melody."

What about Elvis movies in the Garden State?

According to BonusFinder.com, "Love Me Tender" is the #1 Elvis movie for New Jersey! One in three respondents in New Jersey picked this movie. Check out the original movie trailer:

The rest of the Top Elvis Movies in New Jersey looks like this:

2. Blue Hawaii

3. Loving You

4. Girls! Girls! Girls!

5. Flaming Star

6. Viva Las Vegas

7. Jailhouse Rock

8. Kissin' Cousins

9. Girl Happy

Elvis lived from 1935 - 1977.

I'm not sure why Elvis Week is celebrated around his death date, rather than his birthdate!

SOURCE: BonusFinder.com

