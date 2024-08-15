The Worst Date Idea in New Jersey Ever

If you 're looking to impress that certain someone, I guarantee, this is not the way to do it.
In anticipation of National Cinema Day, which is August 27th. the good folks at AirportParkingReservations.com put together the cost of a "movie date" in various cities in New Jersey.
One problem: Their idea really sucks.
The "idea: movie date
The researchers in this study looked at the overall cost of a "movie date."
For this they researched the prices in each city of two movie tickets, a meal for two, and a couple of cappuccinos. But wait - there's more.
They also determined the cost of....public transportation. Meaning...two bus tickets.
DUDE! You're going to take the girl of your dreams to dinner and a movie - and get here there on a bus! In the words tennis great John McEnroe, "You can't be serious!"
What's wrong with a bus?
If this is a first date, you want to impress her. Helping her climb up the steps on a dirty, stinky New Jersey Transit bus is not the way to her heart.
If you don't have a car, and can't borrow one, make it a special occasion and fork over the money for an Uber. C'mon man, think bigger!
By the way, the study found that the cheapest city for a movie date in New Jersey is in Camden. Camden.
No offense, Camden, but I'm not taking her on a bus to see a movie in Camden.
Netflix and chillin' may be a better bet than the bus.
LOOK: Best amusement parks in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Movies and TV shows casting in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker