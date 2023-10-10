If you're a dog-lover like me, there's nothing more heartbreaking than hearing about all the dogs currently filling the shelters still waiting for their forever homes.

It's a hard reality to think about, but if people don't open their hearts and homes to them, a lot of the pups ultimately get euthanized. It's a sad truth, but it happens every day.

Nobody wants to see that happen.

If you've been debating adopting a little fur baby to add to your family, now's the time to make that dream a reality. The South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter based in Vineland, Cumberland County, is desperately seeking foster families and adoptive families for the animals currently in their care. They've been at capacity for quite some time and it's getting difficult to press on with day-to-day operations because they've got so many fur babies that currently call that facility "home."

They recently put out a call-to-action on their Facebook page letting potential adoptive families know that no matter what you're looking for, they can match you with the perfect furry addition to your family. They've got puppies, young dogs, older dogs, big dogs, small dogs, and everything in between.

If you're worried about paying the adoption fees, SJRAC says you don't have to even give it a second thought. In fact, they're so full that they've been waiving the fees for people as long as the person seems to be a good fit for the particular dog they're looking to take home.

If you or anyone you know is looking to add a pup into the mix, definitely go check out the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter. Check out their recent Facebook post below:

