Back in 2018, an alligator was spotted in rural Atlantic County, New Jersey.

Video caught the gator on tape crawling across a grassy area in Mullica Township.

Police and others searched the area, but could not locate the reptile.

Then, the next spring, Bullet the dog discovered the remains of the gator, which apparently couldn't hack the cold South Jersey winter.

Gator spotted in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania

The most recent alligator-in-the-northeast report came on Saturday in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania. Someone spotted an alligator in a creek and authorities showed up to check it out.

It turns out, this time, it was all some sort of prank.

No harm, no foul.

