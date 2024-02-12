Think spring: World-famous flower show returns to Philadelphia

🌹A popular flower show returns to the area next month for its 195th year

Spring is almost here, so it’s time to start thinking about flowers.

Now, in its 195th year, the award-winning Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) Philadelphia Flower Show will take place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia from March 2-10.

The 2024 theme, “United by Flowers” celebrates the unique and colorful community born out of a shared love and appreciation of gardening, and the connections and impact it creates on everyday lives.

This year’s show is bursting with events during the week-long programming like Flowers After Hours, Family Frolic Sunday, Fido Friday, plus free education sessions featuring gardening experts of all levels, and so much more.

Several past exhibitors as well as some new ones will be on hand to show off their latest floral and gardening designs.

The Entrance Garden Enchants

Staying with the theme, “United by Flowers,” a beautiful promenade with a stunning entrance garden greets guests. It also boasts the show's largest ever body of water created, as well as a huge aerial floral sculpture to start the show experience.

More Show Floor Sights, Sounds, and Scents

The Hamilton Horticourt features hundreds of unique and exquisitely tended plants on display for admiration and the coveted Blue Ribbon from judges. The competitive class categories are located on the show floor, including categories such as miniatures, pressed flowers, specialty plants, and more. Within the Marketplace section of the show floor, more than 200 vendors will be on hand with things like garden tools, equipment, seeds, live flowers, and more. Check out the Bloom Bar or the roaming Bloom Bar cart with pre-made floral crowns.

Exhibits

Apiary Studio – This landscape architecture and horticulture firm returns to the flower show for a third time. Apiary’s exhibit is known for its unconventional building materials, unusual hardy plants, and adaptive reuse of urban decay.

Mercer County Community College – The program at MCCC offers students many degree options. Their exhibit this year is a collaborative effort from student volunteers across a variety of courses.

Jennifer Designs – Jennifer Reed is the owner of this South Jersey floral design company. She draws her inspiration from extensive experience in the arts, creating pieces that emphasize the arts, and creating pieces that emphasize sculptural composition in design, and by focusing on items found in nature.

Robertson’s Flowers and Events – Family-owned and operated since 1927, Robertson’s works only with the freshest blooms available. They specialize in curating breathtaking designs and unmatched attention to detail.

Kelly D. Norris, LLC - New to the Philadelphia Flower Show this year is Kelly D. Norris, a leading horticulturist of his generation. He explores the intersections of people, plants, and places through ecological, site-specific design, and art. Kelly has worked in gardens featured in Martha Stewart Living, Better Homes and Gardens, and more. The exhibit at the flower show this year will be an example of a secret garden in plain sight.

Be Sure to Visit

Artisan Row - March 2 – 10

Make a beautiful floral or garden-inspired craft to bring home from the flower show. Choose from seven different individually priced craft items like flower crowns, candles, terrariums, and more.

Butterflies Live – March 2 – 10

Experience native and exotic butterflies with beautiful, vibrant colors. Spend time with these pollinators, surrounded by flowering plants in a serene setting.

Early Morning Tours – March 2 – 10

Early morning tours are the best way to see the flower show. Share two hours on the show floor with an experienced tour guide ahead of general public hours. Learn about the exhibitors, tour the Hamilton Horticourt, and competitive classes, get up close with the floral designs, and more.

Behind the Blooms Tour – March 4 – 8

New this year, the Behind the Blooms Tour goes deeper into the world of horticulture. Led by experts, and designed for master gardeners, participants will learn about the show’s diverse and sustainable plant varieties, as well as garden design concepts.

Fido Friday – March 8

It’s just what you think. Bring your dog to the flower show and enjoy a floral-filled afternoon among the exhibits. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. only, dogs are welcome on a leash to explore the show with their humans, who have purchased a ticket. Feel free to dress your pooch up in anything floral!

Kids Cocoon – March 2 – 10

Young flower show guests can play, learn, and have fun in the free Kids Cocoon activities area. Plant a seedling, read a story and enjoy activities. New this year is the Flower Show/PHS coloring book which will be on sale in the cocoon area. All proceeds will benefit PHS’s year-round programs to improve health and well-being through gardening.

Hours and Tickets

The Philadelphia Flower Show will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and closes on 6 p.m. on the final day, March 10.

Ticket prices have been divided into weekday, Friday/weekend, and after 4 p.m. pricing tiers. Visit the website for details.

Weekday Savings: Save $10 per ticket when you attend on a weekday.

Twilight Tickets: Visit after 4 p.m. Prices start at $29.99 Mon-Thurs and $39.99 for Fri-Sun.

Family Fun Packs: Purchase two adult and one child ticket or two adults and two child tickets and save $5 on weekdays, and $7 on weekends.

Fundraising

The Philadelphia Flower Show is the largest annual fundraising activity for PHS. Every ticket purchased provides support for PHS’s year-round work to advance the health and well-being of the shared community through gardening. From increasing access to fresh produce and economic opportunity to creating social connections and improving living environments, PHS provides tools and resources throughout the Philly area.

