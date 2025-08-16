Who wins the pizza showdown in Ocean City?

The Ocean City Boardwalk features some iconic pizza places - but which one is the best?

Famous pizza reviewer Dave Portnoy has been on the Ocean City, New Jersey, Boardwalk, and he's reviewed the most talked-about pizza places there.

So, who won?

It's Manco and Manco VS. Preps on the Ocean City NJ Boardwalk

To our knowledge, Dave Portnoy has only done two pizza reviews in Ocean City. They were for Manco and Manco, and for Prep's Pizza. The full reviews are both below.

Portnoy, as is his "thing", has only reviewed each location's pizza only once, and those scores live forever.

"One bite, everyone knows the rules."

In the end, the best score in Ocean City from Portnoy has gone to 7.3. That's just a touch better than the score he gave to Prep's: 7.1.

Are there other Ocean City pizza places that Dave needs to visit?

Portnoy's Best Score Given to a South Jersey Pizza

The highest score Portnoy has awarded in South Jersey is a 7.9 for Sam's Pizza Place in North Wildwood.

He's also given a 7.6 score to the pie from Phil's Famous Pizzeria in Sea Isle City.

You can check out all of Dave Portnoy's scores from the Atlantic City/Cape May area here.

What's your favorite pizza place on the Ocean City Boardwalk?

